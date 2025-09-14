Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

PANews reported on September 14th that the Shanxi Provincial WeChat official account for preventing and combating illegal fundraising issued a risk warning regarding illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" and other names. The warning stated that anyone suspected of illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" or "stablecoins" should promptly report them to the lead department of the local city or county's working mechanism for preventing and combating illegal financial activities or to the public security department. If you have been defrauded, please immediately stop investing any funds, preserve evidence such as chat logs, transfer receipts, and contracts, and report the case to the local public security agency for professional assistance.