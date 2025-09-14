Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

By: PANews
2025/09/14 17:09
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13096-1.04%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0813+0.60%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5615-4.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.063-2.03%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3712+6.45%
Allo
RWA$0.0059+8.11%

PANews reported on September 14th that the Shanxi Provincial WeChat official account for preventing and combating illegal fundraising issued a risk warning regarding illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" and other names. The warning stated that anyone suspected of illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" or "stablecoins" should promptly report them to the lead department of the local city or county's working mechanism for preventing and combating illegal financial activities or to the public security department. If you have been defrauded, please immediately stop investing any funds, preserve evidence such as chat logs, transfer receipts, and contracts, and report the case to the local public security agency for professional assistance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance