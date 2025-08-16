Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 17:30
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004895-2.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03663-2.60%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4632-4.17%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5526-2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,163.62-4.30%

Sharplink Gaming now holds over 728,000 ETH after a $2.6 billion acquisition push, staking nearly all of it for yield. The company says the Ethereum network will serve as the core trust layer of the next-generation financial system.

Ethereum-First: SharpLink Staking Nearly All ETH Holdings for Yield

Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the largest corporate holders of ethereum ( ETH), reporting 728,804 ETH in its treasury as of June 30, 2025. According to its Q2 report, the milestone comes just weeks after the company restructured its balance sheet around ethereum as its primary reserve asset.

The pivot, announced in early June, aims to give shareholders direct exposure to ethereum’s growth while generating yield through active treasury management. Nearly 100% of Sharplink’s ETH is now staked, earning cumulative rewards of roughly 1,326 ETH to date.

Since launching the strategy, Sharplink has raised more than $2.6 billion to fund ETH purchases. Its ETH Concentration metric, a measure of accumulation efficiency, has surged 98% in weeks, from 2.00 to 3.95.

The company has bolstered its leadership with Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin as Chairman and former Blackrock digital assets head Joseph Chalom as Co-CEO. A strategic partnership with Consensys further aligns Sharplink with Ethereum’s core development ecosystem.

Chalom stated:

With its aggressive accumulation and staking program, Sharplink is positioning itself not just as a passive holder but as an active contributor to Ethereum’s network security and long-term adoption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M