SharpLink announces repurchase of 1 million shares of SBET, bringing ETH holdings to $3.86 billion

PANews reported on September 16th that SharpLink announced it had completed a repurchase of 1 million SBET shares, bringing the total repurchased to 1,938,450 shares, as part of a $ 1.5 billion repurchase plan. As of September 14th , the company held 838,152 ETH , with a market capitalization of approximately $ 3.86 billion. Since its June 2nd launch, it has received 3,240 ETH in staking rewards, increasing its ETH concentration by 99% . The company currently has no debt and total assets of approximately $ 3.86 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.