SharpLink Authorizes $1.5B Stock Buyback

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem. In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio. The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.