SharpLink Boosts Holdings with 575 ETH from Staking Rewards

Highlights: SharpLink boosts Ethereum holdings with 575 tokens obtained through staking rewards. The company now holds 838,728 ETH, valued at about $3.51 billion. SharpLink has accumulated 3,815 ETH through staking since the program launched in June. One of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) holding firms, SharpLink Gaming, boosted its token stores with 575 ETH generated from staking rewards last week. The company announced the latest token accumulation via a tweet on September 23, amid Ethereum’s recent price struggles. According to the X post, SharpLink has now generated 3,815 ETH through staking after launching the strategy on June 2, 2025. The company also noted that its ETH treasury is fully staked, generating consistent yields. “This is the power of ETH: productive, yield-bearing, compounding,” SharpLink added. NEW: SharpLink generated 575 ETH from staking rewards last week. That brings our total cumulative number to 3,815 ETH since launching the strategy on June 2, 2025. Our ETH treasury is fully staked, putting SharpLink in a strong position to generate consistent revenue every day.… pic.twitter.com/ambf4B7eDN — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 23, 2025 Total ETH Holdings Push Toward 1M Tokens SharpLink’s Ethereum dashboard showed that the company holds 838,728 ETH, valued at $3.51 billion, at an average cost of $3,603 per token. Unrealised gains from the massive ETH holdings reached $496.86 million. Meanwhile, SharpLink’s shares traded at $17.01, up 2.41% in the past 24 hours. The stock’s average monthly trading volume sits at $636.6 million. Notably, the percentage yield on shares since inception has reached 176.59%, while the total market value is $3.577 billion. Source: SharpLink ETH Dashboard SharpLink Activities Recap for Previous Weeks Beyond the tokens obtained through staking, SharpLink didn’t purchase any additional ETH nor conduct share buybacks last week. The company’s most recent buyback was in the week ending September 14, when it repurchased 1,000,000 shares under its $1.5 billion buyback program. SharpLink repurchased its common stock at an average price of $16.67, bringing its total number of repurchased shares to 1,938,450. The buyback initiative was launched in late August as part of the company’s effort to restore its share value. That week also saw no funds raised through SharpLink’s at-the-market (ATM) facility program. The company also carries no debt obligations. The ETH concentration index climbed 3.97, almost doubling its June level, highlighting the company’s reliance on Ethereum as its core treasury asset. Meanwhile, net asset valuation (NAV) stood at $3.86 billion, translating to about $18.55 per diluted share. SharpLink views buybacks as the best method to grow its ETH-per-share value when shares dip below NAV. Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO at SharpLink Gaming, stated: “We continue to be focused on stockholder value. By expanding our ETH concentration, we are reinforcing our commitment to align the long-term interests of SharpLink, Ethereum and our shareholders, while showcasing how digital assets can be responsibly and strategically deployed to drive meaningful value creation.” NEW: SharpLink repurchased 1,000,000 shares of $SBET, as part of our $1.5B buyback program. Key highlights for the week ending Sept 14, 2025: → Total ETH holdings: 838,152 ETH valued at ~$3.86B→ Staking rewards: 3,240 ETH since June 2 launch→ ETH Concentration: 3.97, up… pic.twitter.com/2tHYm8IsMS — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 16, 2025 ETH’s Price Continues to Drop as SharpLink Boosts Holdings Despite hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $4,946.05 on August 24, 2025, Ethereum is trading at $4,176.77 following a 0.7% decline in the past 24 hours. Within the same timeframe, the asset fluctuated between $4,100.86 and $4,220.47 with a trading volume of $31.16 billion. Other extended period price change variables also reflected declines, highlighting Ethereum's struggles. For context, ETH dropped 7.5% 7-day-to-date, 3% 14-day-to-date, and 11.3% month-to-date. Meanwhile, sentiment on Ethereum is bearish with a Fear & Greed Index that is pointing towards fear at 44. Supply inflation is low at 0.3%, volatility is medium at 2.82%, and dominance is 12.98%. Source: CoinMarketCap Despite Ethereum's bearish outlook, institutional investors have continued to accumulate the token. On September 20, Crypto2Community reported that Bitmine added 15,427 ETH worth roughly $69 million to its treasury within an hour. The massive accumulation increased the company's holdings to 1.95 million ETH, valued at approximately $8.66 billion, maintaining its position as the largest ETH holder. 