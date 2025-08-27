SharpLink Doubles Down On Ethereum, Buys Another 56,533 ETH To Enhance Reserves

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming disclosed today that it purchased an additional 56,553 Ethereum (ETH) during the week ending August 24. The latest acquisition brings the company’s total ETH holdings to approximately $3.7 billion.

SharpLink Gaming Enhances Ethereum Holdings

According to an announcement made today, SharpLink Gaming is not holding back from buying ETH despite the current market turbulence. The company stated it had purchased 56,553 ETH during the week ending August 24.

Notably, SharpLink’s latest ETH buy was its fourth consecutive weekly purchase of the digital asset in as many weeks. Commenting on the development Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer said:

As Chalom highlighted, SharpLink’s ETH reserves are nearing the 800,000 milestone, currently standing at 797,704 ETH. The firm’s average purchase price during the latest acquisition was $4,462 per ETH.

In addition, the company has earned an extra 1,799 ETH through staking since June 2. SharpLink also maintains roughly $200 million in cash reserves earmarked for future ETH purchases.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum concentration ratio – a proprietary metric developed by SharpLink Gaming – has risen to 3.80. This figure reflects strong asset density per share on a fully diluted basis and provides shareholders with a transparent measure of ETH exposure per share.

At the time of writing, SharpLink Gaming shares were trading at $19.42, up 1.3% on the day. Over the past six months, the stock has gained an impressive 315%, primarily buoyed by its ETH treasury strategy.

Is ETH Going To Replace Bitcoin On Corporate Balance Sheets?

While Bitcoin (BTC) remains the dominant crypto asset with a market cap exceeding $1 trillion, companies are increasingly warming to the idea of holding ETH as part of their treasury strategy.

A recent report from VanEck suggested that ETH could ultimately serve as a stronger store of value than BTC. On a similar note, Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla announced yesterday that it had expanded its holdings to more than 102,000 ETH.

Still, not all are equally convinced about ETH’s supposed superiority over BTC. In Q2 2025, Galaxy Digital boosted its Bitcoin holdings with 4,272 BTC, while reducing its ETH exposure. At press time, ETH trades at $4,545, down 0.8% in the past 24 hours.