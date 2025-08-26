SharpLink ETH treasury at $3.6 billion after adding over 56,000 ether

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 23:28
Ethereum
ETH$4.539,89-%0,49

The DAT's ether holdings reached 797,704 ETH after a $361 million ATM raise with about $200 million still to deploy and a treasury worth $3.7 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00685-%0,58
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0014113-%16,38
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1228+%3,28
WHY
WHY$0,00000002731-%6,15
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,3973+%1,33
THINK Token
THINK$0,019-%8,43
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information