SharpLink Expands Ethereum Holdings with $3.7B Purchase

SharpLink has purchased 56,533 Ethereum (ETH) at an average price of $4,462 each, raising their total holdings to 797,704 ETH. The portfolio is now valued at around $3.7 billion as of August 26, 2025. This strong move reflects SharpLink’s ongoing strategy to build a significant ETH treasury. The company also has about $200 million in cash ready for more ETH acquisitions, showing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value and growth potential.

