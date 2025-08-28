SharpLink Gaming Adds $252M in ETH – Nexchain Nears $10M Milestone

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 00:25
Ethereum
ETH$4,634.41+2.19%

Just last week, the company added another 56,533 ETH to its reserves, valued at approximately $252 million. This continued accumulation reflects growing institutional confidence in Ethereum as a core asset in the crypto ecosystem.

At the same time, established projects like Nexchain are showing that innovation-driven platforms can attract substantial funding in their own right. Nexchain has already raised nearly $10 million, proving its long-term presence and credibility in the market. While giants like SharpLink reinforce Ethereum’s dominance, Nexchain highlights how targeted presale initiatives and strong community engagement continue to capture investor attention across the broader blockchain landscape. Nexchain’s Stage 26 crypto presale provides early investors with entry at $0.104 per token, targeting a $0.3 listing.

Institutional vs Retail Entry Points

Bitcoin’s trading range between $117,000 and $108,000 places it far above levels accessible to most retail investors. With institutions like Strategy and Metaplanet competing for supply, many traders face barriers to entry.

Nexchain’s token presale positions itself as an alternative entry point. Stage 26 is live, with tokens priced at $0.104 and a $0.3 listing confirmed. Early buyers are projected to realize a 288% ROI if listing prices hold.

Source: Nexchain

By providing access through ETH, BNB, or USDT contributions, Nexchain creates an accessible pathway for retail participation compared to institutional-scale Bitcoin purchases.

Nexchain Presale Progress and Token Utility

The crypto presale has raised $9.5 million so far, advancing to Stage 26 of its roadmap. The presale coin will power Nexchain’s AI-enhanced blockchain, which integrates sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) to support 400,000 transactions per second at $0.001 average fees.

Token utility extends across governance participation, staking rewards, and transaction coverage. Holders will also benefit from an annual burn mechanism designed to regulate supply. Anti-whale rules and vesting schedules are in place to maintain balance.

These features distinguish Nexchain from speculative presale crypto coins, offering a structured framework for utility and growth.

Testnet, Airdrop, and Community Expansion

Nexchain’s testnet is live, giving users and developers direct access to block data, validators, and contract deployment. Access is available through the faucet and block explorer.

These community initiatives position Nexchain’s presale token within a transparent ecosystem, offering more than just speculative gains.

Conclusion

Nexchain, through its Stage 26 presale, offers early access at $0.1 per token with a $0.3 listing target. With $9.5M raised, audited security, and a live testnet, Nexchain positions itself as one of the top crypto presales in 2025 for those seeking entry points outside institutional dominance.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post SharpLink Gaming Adds $252M in ETH – Nexchain Nears $10M Milestone appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
