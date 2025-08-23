SharpLink Gaming Bets Bigger on Ethereum With $1.5B Buyback

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 01:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1361+7.67%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5+4.10%

The move comes as the company leans harder into Ether as its core treasury reserve asset, seeking new ways to align shareholder value with its crypto-heavy balance sheet.

Instead of immediately executing purchases, SharpLink said the program will act as a “reserve tool” to be deployed when its stock price trades below the underlying value of its Ether holdings. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that the plan gives the firm the ability to “strike when opportunities arise,” reinforcing its ETH-per-share ratio while rewarding long-term investors.

From Betting Platform to Ethereum Powerhouse

Only months ago, SharpLink formally transformed itself from a traditional betting platform into one of the largest corporate Ether holders. In May, it appointed Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin as chairman, signaling that its future was deeply tied to the growth of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Lubin has since argued that corporate treasuries built on ETH play a vital role in stabilizing Ethereum’s supply-demand dynamics as applications continue to expand. SharpLink echoed this view earlier in the summer when it acquired $667 million worth of Ether near peak prices, a move that demonstrated its willingness to accumulate aggressively regardless of short-term volatility.

READ MORE:

Longest ETF Outflow in Months – Is Bitcoin Undervalued Now?

Position in the ETH Treasury Race

The firm now controls more than 740,000 Ether, valued at roughly $3.1 billion. That makes SharpLink one of the world’s largest Ether corporate treasuries, though it still trails BitMine — a former Bitcoin mining firm that pivoted into Ethereum — which has amassed 1.5 million ETH worth over $6.4 billion.

Even so, SharpLink is sitting on nearly $600 million in paper profits thanks to Ethereum’s latest price surge, giving it significant momentum as it pursues both its buyback and accumulation strategies.

A New Kind of Balance Sheet

What makes SharpLink’s approach unusual is not just the size of its Ether position but the way it integrates those holdings into corporate finance. By tying shareholder returns to Ethereum’s market performance, the company is effectively betting that Ether will function as both a reserve currency and a driver of equity value.

If the buyback is executed under the right market conditions, SharpLink could strengthen its position as a pioneer in blending corporate treasury strategy with crypto-native finance — setting a template for other firms considering similar moves.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SharpLink Gaming Bets Bigger on Ethereum With $1.5B Buyback appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.05445+7.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4992+4.13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0209+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?