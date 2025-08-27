Sharplink Gaming Boosts ETH Treasury to Nearly 800,000

Sharplink Gaming, Inc. has increased its ethereum ( ETH) holdings to 797,704 ETH, valued at approximately $3.7 billion, as of Aug. 24, 2025.

Sharplink’s Ether Holdings Surpass 797,000 Following Weekly Purchases

The Nasdaq-listed company disclosed that it acquired 56,533 ETH last week at an average price of $4,462. This expansion was funded by $360.9 million in net proceeds raised through its at-the-market offering facility for the week of Aug. 18-22. The company’s total ethereum staking rewards generated since initiating its treasury strategy on June 2 also grew, reaching 1,799 ETH.

Joseph Chalom, co-chief executive officer of Sharplink, stated the execution of its ETH treasury strategy demonstrates the strength of its vision and team commitment. He emphasized the focus on building long-term stockholder value while supporting the Ethereum ecosystem.

Sharplink reported it has approximately $200 million in cash on hand still available to deploy for additional ETH acquisitions. The company also introduced a new “ ETH Concentration” metric to enhance transparency, which exceeded 4.00 on a cash-converted basis.

In a separate move, Sharplink’s Board of Directors approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback plan on August 18, 2025.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Sharplink is one of the world’s largest public corporate holders of ether, second to Bitmine, adopting it as a primary treasury reserve asset to provide investors direct exposure to Ethereum.