SharpLink Gaming recently bought 143,593 ETH for $667.42 million, significantly increasing its crypto holdings. After this purchase, the company now holds a total of 740,760 ETH, valued at around $3.19 billion. This move highlights SharpLink Gaming’s strong confidence in Ethereum as an asset and signals their strategy to expand their cryptocurrency portfolio. The sizable investment underscores their commitment to blockchain technology and the growing importance of digital assets in the gaming industry.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-gaming-boosts-ethereum-holdings-with-667m-purchase/