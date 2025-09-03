Sharplink Gaming CEO: Yield-chasing ETH fund managers face the greatest risk

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of the publicly listed company Sharplink Gaming, stated that companies that buy and hold Ethereum in an attempt to maximize returns from their holdings will face greater risks if the market falls. He said that there will always be people who, like in traditional finance, seek the ultimate return and believe there is no risk. While there are ways to achieve double-digit returns on Ethereum, these methods come with significant risks such as credit, counterparty, deadlines, and smart contracts. Companies attempting to offset losses also face risks, the greatest of which is that laggards will take unwise risks. The industry may be tarnished by the unwise behavior of some individuals, such as when raising funds or highlighting the returns of Ethereum holdings.

Sharplink Gaming is the second-largest public holder of Ethereum, holding $3.6 billion worth of ETH, second only to BitMine, which holds $8.03 billion.