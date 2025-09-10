SharpLink Gaming Executes First Share Buyback Under $1.5B Program

By: Blockhead
2025/09/10 18:00
SharpLink Gaming has executed its first share repurchase under a previously announced $1.5 billion buyback program, acquiring approximately 939,000 shares at an average price of $15.98, the company disclosed Tuesday.

The Minneapolis-based firm, which positions itself as one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether, said the repurchases reflect management's belief that the stock is "significantly undervalued" relative to the company's cryptocurrency holdings.

SharpLink currently holds approximately $3.6 billion worth of Ether with nearly all of its holdings staked to generate revenue. The company operates with zero debt, according to its announcement. However, market data shows the stock trading with considerable volatility, with shares moving in a 52-week range between $2.26 and $124.12.

The buyback comes as SharpLink trades below what it describes as its Net Asset Value (NAV) - the per-share value of its Ether holdings. Management indicated it has deliberately avoided using its At-the-Market equity facility while shares trade below this threshold, arguing such issuances would dilute shareholders' exposure to Ether on a per-share basis.

"We believe the market currently undervalues our business, and rather than issue equity while trading below NAV, we are focused on disciplined capital allocation," said co-CEO Joseph Chalom in a statement.

The company plans additional repurchases based on market conditions, funding them through cash reserves, staking revenues, or alternative financing arrangements. SharpLink's board authorized the broader $1.5 billion buyback program earlier this year as part of its capital allocation strategy.

The Nasdaq-listed company has built its business model around holding Ether as a primary treasury asset, similar to how some firms have adopted Bitcoin reserves. SharpLink maintains a public dashboard tracking its Ethereum holdings and related metrics.

The share repurchase program represents SharpLink's attempt to provide market support for its stock while the company believes shares trade at a discount to the underlying cryptocurrency assets. However, the effectiveness of such programs often depends on broader market conditions and investor sentiment toward both the company and the cryptocurrency sector.

