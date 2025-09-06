SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Stock: Dips as Ethereum Staking Ambitions Shift to Linea Layer-2

TLDR

SharpLink pivots ETH staking to Linea as treasury drops 4.86% midday.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) opened with a sharp decline, falling 4.86% by midday trading. The stock dropped from around $15.43 to a midday low of $14.68 before stabilizing. This price movement came as the company announced a major strategy shift in its Ethereum holdings.

The firm revealed plans to explore staking a portion of its $3.6 billion Ethereum treasury on the Linea layer-2 network. The Linea network, created by Consensys, is set to launch its mainnet on September 10. SharpLink currently conducts staking via Anchorage and Coinbase but aims to diversify beyond traditional custodians.

SharpLink aims to allocate its Ethereum assets and target optimized yield generation. The company has already joined the Linea Consortium, which is responsible for stewarding 75% of the LINEA token distribution. It plans to use the network’s staking infrastructure to enhance capital appreciation and risk-adjusted yield.

Ethereum Holdings Form Core of SharpLink’s Treasury Strategy

SharpLink holds one of the largest Ethereum treasuries in the market, reportedly valued at $3.6 billion. The company relies heavily on staking as a tool to preserve and grow its crypto reserves. Currently, it uses a mix of native staking and liquid staking strategies through Anchorage, Coinbase, and Liquid Collective.

It now seeks better returns by expanding its options to include Linea-based staking once the network goes live. Management stated they are building a diversified portfolio and reviewing multiple staking mechanisms beyond basic options. The aim is to maximize yield while ensuring capital protection as a top priority.

This shift reflects a broader approach where staking is not only for returns but also a method to support Ethereum-aligned networks. With Consensys involved in both Linea and SharpLink’s leadership, the integration between treasury strategy and network development appears aligned. The firm positions this strategy as both financially sound and mission-driven.

Linea Consortium Ties Cement Support for Ethereum L2 Ecosystem

SharpLink’s association with the Linea Consortium highlights its deeper role in shaping Ethereum’s layer-2 future. The Consortium will manage over 80% of the LINEA token supply to boost on-chain growth. This network will offer tools like native yield on bridged ETH and ETH burning mechanisms to complement Ethereum mainnet.

SharpLink aims to become an early participant in Linea’s liquidity and staking programs once the platform launches. The company sees this as a chance to earn higher staking rewards without compromising the integrity of its treasury. This approach also supports the broader ecosystem, which could benefit Ethereum’s long-term price.

While exact ETH allocations to Linea remain undecided, the company emphasized that decisions will favor yield without excessive risk. Management confirmed they are evaluating what share of the treasury to bridge and stake on the new network. This measured approach underscores their focus on strategic expansion rather than aggressive repositioning.

