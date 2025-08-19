SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) stock: Tumbles 8% as ETH Strategy Intensifies with $536M Raised

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 23:35
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04344-13.75%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03642-3.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,175.27-3.92%

TLDR

  • SBET Tanks 7.85% as Crypto Bet Grows Bolder with $536M ETH Push
  • SharpLink Doubles Down on ETH, But Shares Slip Amid Investor Caution
  • $390M Raised, 143K ETH Bought—SBET’s High-Stakes Crypto Play Wobbles
  • ETH Exposure Soars, Share Price Sinks: SBET’s Bold Strategy Shakes Market
  • SBET’s Crypto Gamble Deepens with 740K ETH, But Stock Slides Nearly 8%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) shares dropped 8% to $18.51 during the morning session on Monday.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) 

The decline followed a sharp surge in Ethereum acquisitions and intensified capital deployment. The stock showed heavy trading volume amid growing market focus on its crypto strategy.

The company continued expanding its Ethereum holdings aggressively through significant capital raises. It completed a $390 million registered direct offering and secured $146.5 million via its At-the-Market facility. This aggressive approach has drawn attention to its treasury management and market exposure to ETH volatility.

SharpLink’s ETH holdings grew by 143,593 coins last week alone, increasing its total to 740,760 ETH. At an average purchase price of $4,648 per ETH, the firm’s weekly spend reflected a strong conviction in its strategy. With ETH prices fluctuating, this move increases exposure while magnifying risks in the short term.

Capital Deployment Accelerates Despite Market Pullback

The company raised a total of $536.5 million during the week ending August 17, 2025. The direct offering closed on August 11, and the ATM facility delivered proceeds throughout the week. SharpLink now holds over $84 million in cash yet to be deployed into ETH.

SharpLink continued issuing equity to fund its crypto treasury strategy. The ATM share issuance slowed to 6.6 million shares last week, down from 13.5 million a week earlier. Capital inflows remained strong, supporting ongoing accumulation.

The ETH concentration metric jumped to 3.87, up 94% since the June launch of the strategy. This measure represents ETH units per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding. It reflects the increasing weight of Ethereum on a per-share basis and its impact on shareholder value.

ETH Holdings Surge Alongside New Reporting Metric

ETH staking rewards reached 1,388 coins, with 0.3 ETH added last week. SharpLink’s ETH purchases have steadily increased since the start of its strategy on June 2, 2025. Weekly acquisitions rose from 77.2K ETH on July 27 to 143.6K ETH by August 17.

The company introduced a proprietary ETH concentration metric to provide insight into treasury exposure. This metric includes actual and assumed shares but excludes share buybacks or equity condition filters. It is designed to show the magnitude of ETH exposure relative to potential shareholder dilution.

As Ethereum adoption grows across the corporate sector, SharpLink is positioning itself at the forefront of on-chain asset integration. However, the steep share price drop suggests the market remains cautious about the pace and scale of its ETH commitment. Price action will likely depend on both ETH performance and broader investor sentiment in the coming weeks.

 

The post SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) stock: Tumbles 8% as ETH Strategy Intensifies with $536M Raised appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network