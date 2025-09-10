Sharplink Gaming Repurchases Shares at $15.98 as Stock Trades Below Ethereum Holdings Value

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 18:08
Navcoin
NAV$0.04448-1.11%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949-0.94%

TLDR

  • Sharplink Gaming initiated a $1.5 billion share buyback plan as its stock trades below Net Asset Value (NAV)
  • The company has already repurchased 939,000 common shares at an average price of $15.98
  • Sharplink holds 837,230 Ether worth approximately $3.59 billion and stakes nearly 100% of it
  • Stock closed at $16.69 on Wednesday, up 6.59%, but is down 25.29% over the past 30 days
  • NYDIG analyst advised crypto treasury companies to consider buybacks when shares fall below NAV

Sharplink Gaming, the second-largest Ether treasury company, has begun a $1.5 billion share buyback program to boost its stock price, which currently trades below its net asset value (NAV). The company started the program by repurchasing 939,000 common shares at an average price of $15.98.

“We believe the market currently undervalues our business,” said Sharplink co-CEO Joseph Chalom. “Rather than issue equity while trading below NAV, we are focused on disciplined capital allocation – including share repurchases – to increase stockholder value.”

The buyback decision comes as Sharplink’s stock has struggled in recent weeks. While shares closed at $16.69 on Wednesday, up 6.59% for the day, the stock has dropped 25.29% over the past month.

The company stated that it believes its shares are “undervalued,” with the buybacks representing a “compelling investment that underscores confidence in its long-term strategy.” By buying back shares priced below its NAV, Sharplink aims to increase the NAV per share and boost its stock price.

Substantial Ethereum Holdings

Sharplink currently holds 837,230 Ether, valued at approximately $3.59 billion at the time of publication, according to data from StrategicETHReserve. This makes it the second-largest Ether treasury company in the market.

The company reported that nearly 100% of its ETH holdings are staked to earn rewards from the blockchain. This staking strategy “is generating material revenue for the Company,” according to their statement.

The buyback program was authorized on August 22, with Chalom stating at the time that it would allow the firm to act quickly if market conditions presented opportunities. This approach aligns with recent expert recommendations.

Source: Google Finance

Expert Recommendations on Buybacks

The buyback strategy comes just days after Greg Cipolaro, global head of research at NYDIG, advised that crypto treasury companies should consider buybacks when their shares fall below NAV.

He added that if shares in these companies trade below NAV, “the most straightforward course of action would be stock buybacks.”

This recommendation appears timely as industry analysts monitor the performance of crypto treasury firms. In June, venture firm Breed warned that only a few Bitcoin treasury companies would stand the test of time.

Breed cautioned that many BTC holding companies trading close to NAV might face a “death spiral” in the future. This warning highlights the challenges faced by companies like Sharplink that hold large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of their treasury strategy.

Sharplink’s stock price showed positive movement following the buyback announcement. Shares in Sharplink Gaming (SBET) increased 6.51% across the trading day on Tuesday, according to Google Finance.

The company’s decisive action to repurchase shares comes as several crypto treasury companies face similar challenges with their stock valuations relative to their crypto holdings.

Sharplink said on Tuesday that while the company “trades below its Net Asset Value, stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders.” This suggests the company sees the current market conditions as an opportunity to strengthen its position.

The post Sharplink Gaming Repurchases Shares at $15.98 as Stock Trades Below Ethereum Holdings Value appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.858+0.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-12.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Share
AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011119+54.64%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2026-7.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1505-7.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins