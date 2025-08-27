SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock: Analysts Predict $40 Target as ETH Reserves Pass 800K

By: Coincentral
2025/08/27 15:20
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0575-6.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,582.99+3.79%

TLDR

  • SharpLink Gaming purchased $252 million in Ethereum last week, bringing total holdings to 797,704 ETH worth $3.7 billion
  • The company has $200 million remaining for additional ETH purchases and earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since June
  • Board approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback program to enhance shareholder value while continuing crypto strategy
  • Stock has surged 150% this year but closed Monday at $0.96, down 6.8% for the day
  • Analysts suggest the stock could potentially reach $40 if Ethereum climbs to $6,000-$7,000 levels

SharpLink Gaming made a massive move last week with a $252 million Ethereum purchase. The Minneapolis-based company now holds 797,704 ETH tokens worth approximately $3.7 billion.

The gaming company acquired 56,533 ETH at an average price of $4,462 per token. This latest purchase shows the firm’s commitment to its cryptocurrency treasury strategy launched in June.

SharpLink raised $360.9 million through its at-the-market equity program to fund the purchase. The company maintains $200 million in cash reserves for future ETH acquisitions.

Co-CEO Joseph Chalom said the execution shows “the strength of our vision.” He emphasized the company’s focus on building long-term shareholder value while supporting the Ethereum ecosystem.

The company has rapidly scaled its ETH holdings since June. Over four weeks, SharpLink increased its position from 438,000 ETH to nearly 800,000 ETH.

This makes SharpLink one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum globally. The rapid accumulation puts the company in a unique position in the crypto space.

Treasury Strategy Generates Returns

SharpLink has earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since launching its treasury strategy. The passive income adds to the company’s growing crypto portfolio.

The firm introduced a new metric called “ETH Concentration.” This measures ETH holdings per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding.

That figure now stands above 4.0, more than doubling since June. The metric helps investors track the company’s crypto exposure relative to share count.

The staking rewards provide additional income beyond price appreciation. This creates multiple revenue streams from the ETH treasury holdings.

Board Approves Major Stock Buyback

SharpLink’s board approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. The plan aims to enhance shareholder value while the company continues its crypto deployment.

The buyback provides a dual approach to returning value. Shareholders benefit from both Ethereum price appreciation and share count reduction.

Source: Google Finance

SBET stock closed Monday at $0.96, down 6.8% for the day. After-hours trading showed slight recovery following the ETH purchase announcement.

The stock has gained 150% year-to-date despite recent volatility. Traditional valuation metrics don’t apply as SharpLink operates as a leveraged Ethereum play.

Some analysts believe the stock could reach $40 if market conditions align. This would require Ethereum to climb to $6,000-$7,000 levels consistent with previous bull runs.

SharpLink offers regulated exposure to Ethereum for institutional buyers. Pension funds and insurers seeking crypto exposure face limited options through traditional exchanges.

The company benefits from unique positioning in the crypto space. Chairman Joseph Lubin’s connection to Ethereum’s founding team provides strategic advantages.

Risk factors remain substantial for SBET investors. Sharp crypto market declines would immediately impact the investment thesis.

Government policy changes pose regulatory risks. New corporate crypto taxes or tighter rules could create major headwinds.

SharpLink currently holds $200 million in cash for additional ETH purchases while maintaining its $1.5 billion buyback authorization.

The post SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock: Analysts Predict $40 Target as ETH Reserves Pass 800K appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5403+2.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:15
Share
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+0.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1214-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:21
Share
Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event, is fast approaching. And you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499.
Threshold
T$0.01616+1.82%
Salamanca
DON$0.000509-5.03%
SOON
SOON$0.255+3.53%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 15:36
Share

Trending News

More

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH