SharpLink grows ETH treasury while stock continues to tumble

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/19 23:44
Multichain
MULTI$0.08352-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,175.27-3.92%

SharpLink bought 143,593 ETH over the last week for an average price of $4,648 per ETH.

Summary
  • SharpLink acquired 143,593 ETH for $667.4 million in one week
  • According to the filing, SharpLink owned 740,760 ETH by August 17, worth $3.2B
  • The firm bought the ETH at $4,648, near its all-time high price

Ethereum is becoming an increasingly popular treasury asset. On August 19, SharpLink Gaming reported 143,593 ETH in purchases, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company purchased the assets between August 10 and August 17, 2025, for $667.4 million, at an average price of $4,648 per ETH.

The firm purchased the ETH at a time when the coin’s price was near its all-time high. Still, despite the price, SharpLink continues to accelerate its purchases. According to the filing, the firm held 740,760 ETH on August 17, which is currently worth about $3.2 billion.

The company also revealed that nearly all of its ETH is staked, including liquid staking. This enables the firm to generate passive rewards and further boost its holdings. So far, SharpLink has already earned 1,388 ETH through staking rewards.

SharpLink stock falls despite ETH purchases

SharpLink continues to aggressively expand its Ethereum holdings. Still, the market doesn’t always reward this strategy. In the past five days, SharpLink’s stock, trading under the SBET ticker, fell 19.85%.

Like most treasury stocks, SharpLink uses a mix of debt and equity financing to accumulate reserves. Effectively, this makes it a leveraged bet on Ethereum, which in turn makes it more volatile than the underlying asset.

In the past five days, Ethereum fell from its multi-year high of $4,788.55 to $4,207.22. This was after the markets pulled back from an ETF-fueled rally. Ethereum’s volatility is likely the reason why SharpLink’s stock fell even more in value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network