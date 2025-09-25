SharpLink has generated $500 million in profit through its ETH reserve strategy and currently holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet.

PANews reported on September 25th that SharpLink has achieved $500 million in unrealized profits through its Ethereum strategy since its launch on June 2nd. The company stated that this achievement stems not only from asset acquisition but also from the near 100% collateralization of its ETH holdings. Currently, SharpLink holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet. PANews reported on September 25th that SharpLink has achieved $500 million in unrealized profits through its Ethereum strategy since its launch on June 2nd. The company stated that this achievement stems not only from asset acquisition but also from the near 100% collateralization of its ETH holdings. Currently, SharpLink holds 838,728 ETH on its balance sheet.