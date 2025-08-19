SharpLink increased its holdings by 143,593 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 740,760 ETH

PANews reported on August 19th that SharpLink announced it had increased its ETH holdings by 143,593 at an average price of approximately $4,648, bringing its total holdings to 740,760. As of August 17, 2025, the company had raised $537 million through ATMs and direct issuance. Staking rewards since June 2nd totaled 1,388 ETH, increasing the ETH concentration by 94% to 3.87. Furthermore, the company has over $84 million in cash remaining to be deployed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.