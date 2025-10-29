SharpLink Partners with Consensys to Launch $200M Ethereum Treasury Initiative

SharpLink has deployed $200M in ETH on Linea, an aggressive step into institutional DeFi.

Partnership with ether. fi, EigenCloud, and Anchorage define a new standard for on-chain yield.

The move further validates Ethereum’s position in AI-enabled, auditable, and compliant financial systems.

SharpLink takes a major step in deploying $200 million of its corporate treasury to Ethereum (ETH) via Linea, a Layer-2 based on the Consensys network. This purchase supports a larger alliance with ether.fi and Anchorage Digital Bank, marking a shift in how institutions utilize bridges to participate in DeFi infrastructure and on-chain yield generation.

The ETH will be issued in Anchorage Digital Bank, the qualified custodian of SharpLink. The money will go towards staking, re-staking, and AI-yardage plans derived from Linea’s zkEVM architecture. The approach will include staking rewards as well as its’ EigenCloud restaking incentives and defy native yield farm programs for a stable and diversified ETH-based return strategy.

SharpLink Sets DeFi Benchmark

The rollout has been described by SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom as a milestone for the institutionalization of crypto treasuries. The program enables companies to access the highest-yield DeFi opportunities on Ethereum while keeping its tight oversight and security measures intact, he added. This move, Chalom wrote, is a part of the company’s larger mission to “strengthen Yield performance while responsibly integrating blockchain technology.

Linea is a zkEVM-based business and institutional network created by Consensys as a high-throughput Layer 2 network. MetaMask and Infura are other companies under the Consensys banner. The co-founder and co-inventor of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin, announced the joint venture with the platform as part of an initiative to increase institutional capital on Ethereum.

Lubin explained how SharpLink’s ETH would offer native yield opportunities in the Linea ecosystem with the assistance of ether.fi and EigenCloud. He believes the collaboration will set a new precedent for other companies seeking to force their way into regulated access to DeFi yields. That shows that Consenys is still committed to bringing blockchain scalability to institutional-level financial management.

SharpLink Builds a Verifiable Economy

Sreeram Kannan, who is the founder and CEO of Eigen Labs, had earlier called the partnership a foundation for what he calls a verifiable economy. According to him, the platform’s engagement should act as a framework.

Where AI, decentralized finance, and trustless computation loads are all covered and secured by Ethereum. A company that staked ETH will be used to create the autonomous verifiable services that use EigenCloud and then produce financial and decentralised AI models.

Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley called the project the start of Ethereum’s institutional era. Anchorage is excited to run the staking solution of SharpLink on Linea, and this proves that compliance and innovation can meld together quite well. The project is all about regulatory integrity, but it’s opening up secure on-chain opportunities to operate with big corporate-level treasury positions.

This week’s $200 million deployment is presumably the first step in a multi-year strategy. SharpLink and Consensys want to build programmable liquidity solutions, token-shaped equity, and institutional DeFi solutions together.

Developing such innovations would facilitate companies to modernize the financial industry, optimize asset management on the blockchains, and introduce decentralized infrastructure in traditional finance systems.

