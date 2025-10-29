ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
SharpLink takes a major step in deploying $200 million of its corporate treasury to Ethereum (ETH) via Linea, a Layer-2 based on the Consensys network. This purchase supports a larger alliance with ether.fi and Anchorage Digital Bank, marking a shift in how institutions utilize bridges to participate in DeFi infrastructure and on-chain yield generation. The […]SharpLink takes a major step in deploying $200 million of its corporate treasury to Ethereum (ETH) via Linea, a Layer-2 based on the Consensys network. This purchase supports a larger alliance with ether.fi and Anchorage Digital Bank, marking a shift in how institutions utilize bridges to participate in DeFi infrastructure and on-chain yield generation. The […]

SharpLink Partners with Consensys to Launch $200M Ethereum Treasury Initiative

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/29 21:00
200Million
200M$0.000678+12.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.10285+0.53%
Ethereum
ETH$3,566.73-0.34%
Octavia
VIA$0.0133-5.67%
LINEA
LINEA$0.01286+1.57%
SharpLink
  • SharpLink has deployed $200M in ETH on Linea, an aggressive step into institutional DeFi.
  • Partnership with ether. fi, EigenCloud, and Anchorage define a new standard for on-chain yield.
  • The move further validates Ethereum’s position in AI-enabled, auditable, and compliant financial systems.

SharpLink takes a major step in deploying $200 million of its corporate treasury to Ethereum (ETH) via Linea, a Layer-2 based on the Consensys network. This purchase supports a larger alliance with ether.fi and Anchorage Digital Bank, marking a shift in how institutions utilize bridges to participate in DeFi infrastructure and on-chain yield generation.

The ETH will be issued in Anchorage Digital Bank, the qualified custodian of SharpLink. The money will go towards staking, re-staking, and AI-yardage plans derived from Linea’s zkEVM architecture. The approach will include staking rewards as well as its’ EigenCloud restaking incentives and defy native yield farm programs for a stable and diversified ETH-based return strategy.

SharpLink Sets DeFi Benchmark

The rollout has been described by SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom as a milestone for the institutionalization of crypto treasuries. The program enables companies to access the highest-yield DeFi opportunities on Ethereum while keeping its tight oversight and security measures intact, he added. This move, Chalom wrote, is a part of the company’s larger mission to “strengthen Yield performance while responsibly integrating blockchain technology.

Also Read: SharpLink Adds $177 Million in Ethereum, Total ETH Stash Nears $3.6B

Linea is a zkEVM-based business and institutional network created by Consensys as a high-throughput Layer 2 network. MetaMask and Infura are other companies under the Consensys banner. The co-founder and co-inventor of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin, announced the joint venture with the platform as part of an initiative to increase institutional capital on Ethereum.

Lubin explained how SharpLink’s ETH would offer native yield opportunities in the Linea ecosystem with the assistance of ether.fi and EigenCloud. He believes the collaboration will set a new precedent for other companies seeking to force their way into regulated access to DeFi yields. That shows that Consenys is still committed to bringing blockchain scalability to institutional-level financial management.

SharpLink Builds a Verifiable Economy

Sreeram Kannan, who is the founder and CEO of Eigen Labs, had earlier called the partnership a foundation for what he calls a verifiable economy. According to him, the platform’s engagement should act as a framework. 

Where AI, decentralized finance, and trustless computation loads are all covered and secured by Ethereum. A company that staked ETH will be used to create the autonomous verifiable services that use EigenCloud and then produce financial and decentralised AI models.

Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley called the project the start of Ethereum’s institutional era. Anchorage is excited to run the staking solution of SharpLink on Linea, and this proves that compliance and innovation can meld together quite well. The project is all about regulatory integrity, but it’s opening up secure on-chain opportunities to operate with big corporate-level treasury positions.

This week’s $200 million deployment is presumably the first step in a multi-year strategy. SharpLink and Consensys want to build programmable liquidity solutions, token-shaped equity, and institutional DeFi solutions together. 

Developing such innovations would facilitate companies to modernize the financial industry, optimize asset management on the blockchains, and introduce decentralized infrastructure in traditional finance systems.

Also Read: SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,949.72
$105,949.72$105,949.72

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.73
$3,566.73$3,566.73

+1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5699
$2.5699$2.5699

+1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.68
$167.68$167.68

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18017
$0.18017$0.18017

+0.52%