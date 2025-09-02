SharpLink Shifts Focus to Ethereum, Beats Bitcoin for Treasury Success

TLDR

SharpLink has raised $425 million and holds 797,704 ETH in its treasury as of August 2025.

CEO Joseph Chalom explains why SharpLink prioritizes Ethereum over Bitcoin for its treasury strategy.

SharpLink aims to become the leading institutional gateway for Ether exposure.

The company utilizes both custodial and liquid staking to generate yield from Ethereum.

SharpLink emphasizes transparency by publishing weekly updates on capital raised and ETH holdings.

SharpLink, a prominent Ethereum treasury company, has rapidly positioned itself as a key player in the market. In 2025, the company raised $425 million and expanded its leadership with Joseph Chalom, former BlackRock executive, as co-CEO. SharpLink’s treasury currently holds 797,704 ETH and nearly 1,800 ETH in staking rewards, making it one of the most aggressive investors in Ethereum.

Chalom shared SharpLink’s view that Ethereum (ETH) is the superior choice for treasury strategies. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which is primarily a store of value, ETH offers far more opportunities for growth and innovation. Chalom emphasized,

SharpLink aims to be the definitive institutional gateway to Ether exposure. By focusing solely on Ethereum, the company believes it can build a transparent, long-term strategy for its investors.

SharpLink Bets on Ethereum for Future Growth

SharpLink’s focus on Ethereum stems from its unique capabilities, specifically its programmability. According to Chalom, “Ethereum is more than a digital asset; it’s an infrastructure.” While Bitcoin moves value from one point to another, Ethereum allows for the creation of decentralized applications. Chalom believes this flexibility gives Ethereum a far more valuable role in the future financial ecosystem.

SharpLink’s strategy revolves around institutional trust and transparency. The company publishes weekly updates detailing its ETH holdings and staking rewards. By focusing on ETH, SharpLink aims to provide a clear and reliable way for investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s potential growth. Chalom stated,

Staking, DeFi, and Risk Management in SharpLink’s Model

As a key part of its treasury strategy, SharpLink is committed to ETH staking. Ethereum’s ability to generate yield through staking has proven to be a key advantage. Chalom explained that SharpLink uses both native custodial staking and liquid staking tokens to maximize returns. The company plans to diversify its staking strategies, including restaking and leveraging DeFi yield.

Chalom added,

This cautious approach is part of SharpLink’s broader strategy to manage volatility. The company aims to provide a risk-managed, institutional approach to staking, which differentiates it from other competitors in the Ethereum treasury market.

In conclusion, SharpLink’s focus on Ethereum’s long-term value, staking rewards, and institutional trust sets it apart in a competitive market. Chalom sees the tokenization of assets and Ethereum’s role in the digitization of finance as key drivers for ETH’s future growth.

