SharpLink Shifts Focus to Ethereum, Beats Bitcoin for Treasury Success

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 20:11
Ethereum
ETH$4,373.83-0.33%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%

TLDR

  • SharpLink has raised $425 million and holds 797,704 ETH in its treasury as of August 2025.
  • CEO Joseph Chalom explains why SharpLink prioritizes Ethereum over Bitcoin for its treasury strategy.
  • SharpLink aims to become the leading institutional gateway for Ether exposure.
  • The company utilizes both custodial and liquid staking to generate yield from Ethereum.
  • SharpLink emphasizes transparency by publishing weekly updates on capital raised and ETH holdings.

SharpLink, a prominent Ethereum treasury company, has rapidly positioned itself as a key player in the market. In 2025, the company raised $425 million and expanded its leadership with Joseph Chalom, former BlackRock executive, as co-CEO. SharpLink’s treasury currently holds 797,704 ETH and nearly 1,800 ETH in staking rewards, making it one of the most aggressive investors in Ethereum.

Chalom shared SharpLink’s view that Ethereum (ETH) is the superior choice for treasury strategies. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which is primarily a store of value, ETH offers far more opportunities for growth and innovation. Chalom emphasized,

SharpLink aims to be the definitive institutional gateway to Ether exposure. By focusing solely on Ethereum, the company believes it can build a transparent, long-term strategy for its investors.

SharpLink Bets on Ethereum for Future Growth

SharpLink’s focus on Ethereum stems from its unique capabilities, specifically its programmability. According to Chalom, “Ethereum is more than a digital asset; it’s an infrastructure.” While Bitcoin moves value from one point to another, Ethereum allows for the creation of decentralized applications. Chalom believes this flexibility gives Ethereum a far more valuable role in the future financial ecosystem.

SharpLink’s strategy revolves around institutional trust and transparency. The company publishes weekly updates detailing its ETH holdings and staking rewards. By focusing on ETH, SharpLink aims to provide a clear and reliable way for investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s potential growth. Chalom stated,

Staking, DeFi, and Risk Management in SharpLink’s Model

As a key part of its treasury strategy, SharpLink is committed to ETH staking. Ethereum’s ability to generate yield through staking has proven to be a key advantage. Chalom explained that SharpLink uses both native custodial staking and liquid staking tokens to maximize returns. The company plans to diversify its staking strategies, including restaking and leveraging DeFi yield.

Chalom added,

This cautious approach is part of SharpLink’s broader strategy to manage volatility. The company aims to provide a risk-managed, institutional approach to staking, which differentiates it from other competitors in the Ethereum treasury market.

In conclusion, SharpLink’s focus on Ethereum’s long-term value, staking rewards, and institutional trust sets it apart in a competitive market. Chalom sees the tokenization of assets and Ethereum’s role in the digitization of finance as key drivers for ETH’s future growth.

The post SharpLink Shifts Focus to Ethereum, Beats Bitcoin for Treasury Success appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year