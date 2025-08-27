SharpLink’s $252M ETH buy pushes Treasury towards 800,000 tokens

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 00:06
NEAR
NEAR$2,5+%1,54
Threshold
T$0,01626+%0,49
RealLink
REAL$0,05734-%3,88
Streamflow
STREAM$0,04879+%0,61
Bitcoin
BTC$110.602,03-%1,47
Ethereum
ETH$4.539,89-%0,49
SharpLink buys 56,533 ETH last week at an average price of $4,462.

Gaming turned Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming has added over $252 million worth of ETH over the past week, and simultaneously raised roughly $360.9 million through its at-the-market equity program.

SharpLink has quickly become one of the biggest names among publicly traded treasury companies, and currently sits as the third largest in the market.

According to the latest information disclosed via a Tuesday update, that stash is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

On top of this, the company is holding an additional $200 million in cash that has been earmarked for more ether purchases, which would contribute towards the company’s goal of “building long-term value” for its stakeholders and also “support the broader Ethereum ecosystem,” according to Co-CEO Joseph Chalom.

SharpLink keeps buying ETH near all-time highs

Based on the company’s actions since its pivot as an ETH treasury firm back in May this year, it is evident that ShapLink is betting big on the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Ethereum had been steadily climbing since SharpLink first started acquiring the token, and hit an all-time high of $4,946 late last week.

However, the company hasn’t waited for dips and has consistently expanded its treasury via several periodic purchases.

Last week, the company picked up ETH at an average price of $4,462, adding 56,533 new tokens to its vault.

This approach has paid off handsomely so far. From staking alone, SharpLink has generated 1,799 ETH in rewards, a passive stream of yield that continues to grow with each fresh allocation.

Since unveiling its Ethereum strategy, the Minneapolis-based firm has gone from a niche player in the sports gaming space to a heavyweight in crypto corporate treasuries. 

In just over two months, its ETH stack has ballooned from 438,000 to nearly 800,000 tokens.

That’s not just aggressive, it’s one of the fastest accumulation sprees in public market history, rivaling even the early days of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin pivot.

Ethereum Treasury market heats up

Zooming out, SharpLink’s rise marks a notable shift in the Ethereum treasury landscape. 

Once dominated by private funds and foundations, the market now sees a corporate arms race playing out in real time. 

BitMine Immersion Technologies still holds the top spot with 1.72 million ETH, but SharpLink is closing in quickly. If the pace continues, the gap could narrow further before the year’s end.

Then there’s Strategy, Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-first juggernaut. While its treasury still revolves around BTC, the rise of ETH-focused treasuries like SharpLink and BitMine signals institutions are taking notice of the entire industry.

The momentum has also strengthened inflows into Spot Ethereum ETFs, which have seen billions in inflows over recent weeks. 

That backdrop lends credibility to corporate strategies like SharpLink’s, positioning ETH not only as a growth asset but as a yield-generating store of value, something even Bitcoin doesn’t currently offer.

The post SharpLink’s $252M ETH buy pushes Treasury towards 800,000 tokens appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00685-%0,58
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0014113-%16,38
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1228+%3,28
WHY
WHY$0,00000002731-%6,15
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,3973+%1,33
THINK Token
THINK$0,019-%8,43
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information