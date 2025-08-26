SharpLink’s $360 million ETH binge fuels speculation on what comes next

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 23:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.1015+4.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.122-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017631-9.83%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-5.87%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002805+5.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,540-0.97%

SharpLink, a company with a growing focus on Ethereum, has continued with its aggressive ETH accumulation, according to an Aug. 26 statement.

The firm said it acquired 56,533 ETH at an average cost of $4,462, using $360.9 million raised through its at-the-market issuance program during the week ending Aug. 24.

These purchases lifted SharpLink’s total holdings to 797,704 ETH, which has a market value of nearly $3.7 billion. SharpLink is the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, behind only Thomas Lee’s BitMine.

Since launching its treasury initiative in June, SharpLink has earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards and has roughly $200 million in cash for future acquisitions.

SharpLink’s co-CEO Joseph Chalom described the purchases as evidence of SharpLink’s discipline in executing its Ethereum-focused vision, emphasizing that the company remains committed to building shareholder value while supporting the growth of the wider network.

Following the news, SharpLink shares rose 3.31% to approximately $20 as of press time, according to Google Finance data.

Inducement plan

SharpLink has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register 3 million additional shares tied to its inducement award plan.

The program, first authorized by the board on Aug. 19, allows the company to issue stock to new or rehired employees as part of their compensation package.

According to the filing, the inducement plan applies only to individuals beginning new roles or returning to the firm after a confirmed break in service.

The eligible awards may include restricted shares, stock units, or options, but each must be granted when hiring and serve as a meaningful factor in the decision to join SharpLink.

By linking employment offers to stock incentives, SharpLink aims to compete more effectively for skilled workers while reducing cash-based expenses. The move also reinforces its strategy of aligning employee rewards with long-term shareholder value.

Meanwhile, the plan’s administration will rest with the compensation committee or other independent board members.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sharplinks-360-million-eth-binge-fuels-speculation-on-what-comes-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts