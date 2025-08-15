SharpLink's net loss in the second quarter exceeded US$100 million, and its ETH holdings reached 728,800

PANews reported on August 15th that SharpLink Gaming released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company has adopted ETH as its primary reserve asset, currently holding 728,804 ETH , nearly all of which is staked, and has earned a cumulative 1,326 rewards. The company reported a net loss of $ 103.4 million in the second quarter, primarily due to a $ 87.8 million non-cash impairment charge related to the price decline of LsETH assets and $ 16.4 million in non-cash equity compensation related to the Consensys strategic agreement. Revenue for the same period was $ 7 million, with a gross profit of $ 2 million. SharpLink has entered into a strategic partnership with Consensys to further advance its ETH asset management strategy.

