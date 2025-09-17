Sharps Tech Partners with BONK on $450M Solana Stake

Key Highlights

Nasdaq-listed medical firm, Sharps Technology, has announced its partnership with the leading memecoin project on Solana, BONK

The company will allocate a portion of its massive $450 million worth of Solana holdings to BONK’s liquid staking system

The company will use BONK’s “bonkSOL” system, which charges 0% fees on deposits, withdrawals, and management

On September 16, the leading memecoin project, BONK, unveiled its partnership with Sharps Technology, a company known for manufacturing safety syringes and medical equipment.

According to the official announcement, the medical company will partner with the BONK ecosystem to implement a liquid staking strategy for its substantial cryptocurrency holdings.

This announcement comes just weeks after Sharps Technology raised over $400 million specifically to invest in Solana (SOL). This staggering investment makes it one of the largest corporate holders of SOL.

Sharps Technology to Use BONK’s Liquid Staking System

This partnership will allow Sharps Technology to earn passive income on its cryptocurrency investments, thanks to a process called “liquid staking.” Instead of simply holding its SOL tokens, the company will stake them through BONK’s system and generate rewards. At the same time, the company will be able to use these assets for other purposes. One can think of this approach as similar to earning interest in a savings account.

(Source: STSSsol on X)

James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS, explained the thinking behind this partnership, saying, “BONK has become one of the cultural engines of Solana and has consistently driven innovation across the ecosystem. We are proud that STSS continues to support the most productive and dynamic teams and communities within the Solana ecosystem. Partnering with BONK provides us with new avenues to potentially generate increased returns for our shareholders, while amplifying our presence across Web3 and beyond.”

For everyday users of cryptocurrency, this partnership shows how traditional companies are increasingly using digital assets not just as investments but as integral parts of their business strategies.

The collaboration shows that meme-inspired tokens like BONK have evolved beyond internet jokes to become serious components of the digital economy with practical applications.

At the time of writing this news, BONK is trading at around $0.00002354 with a 4.67% gain in a week, holding $1.91 billion in market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.

Nom, Core Contributor of BONK, said, “Our original vision with BONK was to create a cultural icon on Solana and build products with the Solana power-user in mind, while maximizing distribution and value back to the Solana community. STSS has built one of the most exciting Solana treasuries in the market, and is closely aligned with the Solana ecosystem, making this partnership to gain continued exposure in institutional markets a no-brainer in our growth story.”

Technical Details on Partnership

According to the official post on X, Sharps Technology will take a portion of its huge Solana token holdings, worth over $450 million. It will place them into BONK’s special staking system.

When the company deposits its SOL tokens into this system, it receives back a digital token called bonkSOL, which is Bonk’s liquid staking token. This new token represents their original investment plus any rewards they earn over time.

The smart part is that while their tokens are earning rewards, they are not locked away completely. Sharps Technology can still hold their bonkSOL tokens for other purposes within the cryptocurrency ecosystem if needed.

BONK charges no fees for deposits, withdrawals, or management, which makes this partnership more fruitful.

For example, if Sharps Technology deposits 100 SOL tokens, they receive 99.99 bonkSOL tokens immediately after taking small transaction costs. Over a year, assuming a 7% annual return, those 99.99 bonkSOL tokens would be worth approximately 107 SOL tokens. This shows a solid return on investment.

Furthermore, rewards distribution on BONK is also pretty impressive. All the fees earned by the validators will go back to support the BONK community instead of being kept by company executives. This creates a virtuous cycle where the success of the system benefits all participants.