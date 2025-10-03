ExchangeDEX+
Sharps Technology Plans $100M Buyback to Boost Solana Treasury as SSK ETF Hits Record $382M AUM

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:00
Sharps Technology has announced a $100 million stock buyback plan, suggesting further investment plans in its Solana treasury. At the same time, the SOL Staking ETF (SSK) has reached new all-time highs in assets under management.

Sharps Technology Launches $100M Buyback in Solana Treasury Move

In a recent press release, Sharps Technology (Nasdaq: STSS) confirmed it will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase program allows the company to acquire shares through open market and privately negotiated transactions.

This suggests the company aims to use the income generated to build on its Solana treasury. The firm recently disclosed that it has accumulated more than 2 million SOL tokens, worth over $400 million. This makes the token the main asset of its holdings.

The company’s digital asset push doesn’t stop with accumulation. Sharps Technology announced investment allocations to BonkSOL. The company shared that it will use part of its 2 million holdings for this liquid staking token. This is to generate staking yields while adding liquidity to the network.

In other developments, VisionSys unveiled its Solana treasury strategy, valued at $2 billion. The program’s goals are to improve liquidity, fortify the company’s balance sheet, and generate long-term value for investors. Over the next six months, the company will purchase and stake $500 million in SOL as part of the first phase.

SSK ETF Climbs to $382M in Assets

The Solana Staking ETF (SSK) has seen explosive growth since its launch earlier this year. The REX Shares fund has hit $382 million in assets under management. This sets a new record, after three weeks in a row of gains.

Source: REX Shares

The SSK ETF, listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, combines spot SOL exposure with staking rewards, making it the first U.S.-listed product to integrate both features. The SSK ETF’s quick rise shows its growing appeal.  

As CoinGape previously reported, the SSK ETF achieved this milestone just two months after its launch, surpassing $250 million in AUM.  With the recent spike in Solana treasury activity, the ETF has kept rising.

Adding to its momentum, the REX-Osprey fund introduced JitoSOL, the leading liquid staking token in the ecosystem. This integration enables investors to benefit from staking yields while maintaining the tradability of their assets. This offers flexibility not possible with traditional funds.

In other developments, REX Osprey’s Ethereum staking ETF went live. Trading under the ticker ESK, the fund offers investors direct spot exposure to ETH while distributing yields generated through real on-chain staking.

Source: https://coingape.com/sharps-technology-plans-100m-buyback-to-boost-solana-treasury-as-ssk-etf-hits-record-382m-aum/

