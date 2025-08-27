Shawn Mendes Returns With A Familiar Top 40 Bestseller

2025/08/27 02:47
Shawn Mendes’s “Why Why Why” reenters the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 38 and the Official Physical Singles tally at No. 50 this week. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

Getty Images for Loewe

Shawn Mendes released his latest album, a self-titled affair, in November 2024. The singer-songwriter began promoting the project several months prior, beginning his latest era with a single titled “Why Why Why.”

While nothing from the latest chapter of his career ended up reaching the same heights he has soared to in the past, “Why Why Why” is a hit again in the United Kingdom. The tune suddenly becomes a bestseller on two rundowns again.

“Why Why Why” Returns to Several Charts

“Why Why Why” reenters both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. The two tallies are focused completely on pure purchases of individual songs, with one looking only at vinyl records and the other using a methodology that also includes CDs.

Mendes makes “Why Why Why” a top 40 hit once more as it finds its way back to the Official Vinyl Singles ranking at No. 38. At the same time, the tune doesn’t perform quite as well on the Official Physical Singles roster, as it reappears at No. 50.

“Why Why Why” Previously Hit the Top 10

In the past, “Why Why Why” has reached not just the top 10, but the same position — No. 8 — on both lists, though it took slightly different routes to get there. On the Official Vinyl Singles tally, it opened in that space. On the Official Physical Singles chart, “Why Why Why” kicked off its time at No. 50 in late 2024, then in early 2025 it reappeared inside the highest tier.

Only a Few Weeks on the Charts

Throughout the months that “Why Why Why” has been available, it has only spent a few frames on both charts. Mendes’s tune has racked up three stays on the Official Physical Singles list, while this latest moment is just its second ever on the Official Vinyl Singles ranking.

“Why Why Why” Debuted in August 2024

In August 2024, “Why Why Why” debuted on the Official Singles chart, the ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.K., at No. 59. That would turn out to be its all-time peak, as it spent the next few frames descending. The tune was last seen in the lowest reaches of the competitive tally in September of last year, and it hasn’t appeared since.

“Heart of Gold,” “Isn’t That Enough” and “Nobody Knows”

Mendes’s album Shawn brought him to a new low on the Official Albums chart in the U.K., as it only peaked at No. 22. Just a pair of tracks from the project — “Why Why Why” and last single “Heart of Gold” — made it to the songs ranking, while several others, including “Isn’t That Enough” and “Nobody Knows,” missed the main list entirely.

