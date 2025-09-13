SHIB Army Alert: Shiba Inu Team Explains Security Breach – Are Funds Safe?

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 22:15
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001438+8.20%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000584+5.03%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4616+0.45%
ARMY
ARMY$0.02041+2.61%

TL;DR

  • Reports emerged on Friday that Shiba Inu’s Shibarium could be hacked following several suspicious transactions.
  • The team provided more updates today, indicating that investors’ funds are safe, and also outlined what has been done already and what the next steps are.

SHIB Security Incident

After PeckShield flagged the suspicious activity on Friday, the official Shiba Inu channel on X said the team had reached out to external security partners to investigate thoroughly. One of the first updates posted on Saturday noted that a sophisticated attack, which was probably planned for months, was carried out using a flash loan to purchase 4.6 million BONE tokens.

The attacker gained access to validator signing keys, achieved majority validator power, and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge. As the tokens were delegated to Validator 1, they remained locked (because of unstaking delays), which allowed the team to freeze them.

A more recent Q&A from the team, reposted by LUCIE, said only a “small amount of ETH/SHIB was moved.” According to another post, the precise amount was 224.57 ETH (valued at around $1 million) and 92.6 billion SHIB (worth roughly $1.33 million).

Other affected tokens include LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, and SHIFU, but they have not been moved or sold as of the time of the post. The attacker also tried to sell $700,000 worth of KNINE, but they failed as the K9finance DAO multi-sig blacklisted their address.

Are Funds Safe and What’s Next?

The team was adamant that all investors’ funds are safe. Staking and unstaking have been paused, and all funds have been moved and secured in multi-sig cold storage. The team has also engaged with leading security firms, such as PeckShield, Seal911, and Hexens, to investigate the incident further.

In terms of next steps, the Shiba Inu team said:

• Secure validator key transfers and confirm full chain integrity.

• Restore stake manager funds once security is assured.

• Continue coordinating with partners to freeze attacker-linked funds

• Publish a full incident report once investigations conclude.

Despite this incident, the largest native token of the project has skyrocketed in the past 24 hours. SHIB has gained over 9% of value and now sits close to $0.0000145, which is the highest level in about a month.

The post SHIB Army Alert: Shiba Inu Team Explains Security Breach – Are Funds Safe? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010078+8.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1318+2.40%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006068-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06446+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?