SHIB at $1: Why the Math Fails

- SHIB at $1 would need $589T market cap, nearly 5x global GDP and 140x crypto’s size
- Token burns slow while volumes fall 22%, keeping Shiba Inu stuck in tight ranges
- SHIB trades at $0.0000122, showing volatility between $0.0000119 and $0.00001226
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has long attracted bold calls for a run to $1, but the math shows how far that goal is from reality. With a circulating supply of 589.24 trillion tokens, a $1 price would demand a $589 trillion market cap. That’s nearly five times global GDP of $114 trillion and more than 140 times today’s $4 trillion crypto market cap. Analysts point to this mismatch as the clearest obstacle.
Token Burns: Still Too Slow
Token burns were designed to chip away at SHIB’s vast supply. But the pace has slowed, leaving little impact on circulating levels. Without significant acceleration, supply remains the bottleneck for major price appreciation.
Current Market Action
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu traded at $0.00001223, representing a marginal 0.13% increase.
Market capitalization stood at $7.21 billion, mirroring its fully diluted valuation. However, the trading activity fell with a 24-hour volume of $200.54 million, down 22.35% compared to the prior day.
Volatility in Meme Assets
Chart data shows Shiba Inu experienced fluctuations during the observed period. The token peaked near $0.00001226 before retreating below $0.0000120 late in the evening. A rebound followed, but further declines pushed prices close to $0.0000119 in early trading hours. By mid-morning on September 24, SHIB regained momentum and stabilized above $0.0000122.
Market capitalization trends followed these shifts, balancing early losses with later gains. While the token continues to trade within a narrow band, its movement displays the volatility of high-supply meme assets.
Unless demand expands or supply is reduced through large burns, analysts expect SHIB’s near-term performance to remain limited within its existing range.
