SHIB burn rate soars as single wallet removes 85m tokens from supply

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/13 21:18
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001226-3.46%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000605-2.88%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02668-3.19%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02621-3.99%

A single large address burned 85,795,990 Shiba Inu tokens, causing a major spike in the daily burn rate.

Summary
  • Shiba Inu saw a dramatic spike in daily burn rate.
  • One whale was behind the large daily spike, burning 85 million SHIB.
  • Still, the transaction is even the biggest burn in the last two weeks.

Burn rates remain a keydriver of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) medium- to long-term performance. On Wednesday, August 13, SHIB’s daily burn rate surged 48,247.45%, with almost 88 million tokens burned in the past 24 hours. This coincided with a 6% daily gain in SHIB’s price.

The spike in the burn rate was largely driven by a single whale wallet, which alone burned 85,795,990 SHIB tokens, according to data from Shibburn. Still, the transaction was not the biggest burn that Shiba Inu saw recently.

The latest large burn occurred on July 29, with 18 million SHIB tokens burned. What is more, just one day prior, one whale burned 600 million SHIB tokens, representing by far the biggest burn in the past 30 days.

SHIB burn rate soars as single wallet removes 85m tokens from supply - 1

Shiba Inu price moves sideways despite token burn

Interestingly, despite the major late-July burn, SHIB’s price moved in the opposite direction. Between July 28 and August 2, the token fell from $0.000014 to a monthly low of $0.000011. It has since recovered to $0.00001386.

This drop coincided with Bitcoin’s fall from above $119,000 to a monthly low of $122,321 in a few days. What is more, Shiba Inu’s recovery in the last seven days also coincided with Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery.

While token burns are important for Shiba Inu’s long-term outlook, they rarely drive prices higher in the short term. Instead, SHIB’s day-to-day price action remains closely tied to broader crypto market sentiment, particularly Bitcoin’s performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge