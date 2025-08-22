SHIB Burn Rate Spikes – Yet Frustrated Holders Flock to Layer Brett for Bigger 2025 Returns

The crypto market is abuzz as the Shiba Inu burn rate surges, but many holders now seek bigger opportunities. The ongoing presale for Layer Brett (LBRETT) has attracted attention with its Layer 2 + memecoin approach, promising high staking rewards and explosive growth.

Bold predictions suggest LBRETT could become the next 100x altcoin, especially as investors look for the best crypto to buy now. With its active presale and unique Ethereum Layer 2 strategy, Layer Brett positions itself as a top meme coin contender for the next crypto bull run.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) burn rate spikes, but frustrations mount

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community celebrated a notable milestone in July 2025, reaching over 1 million holders and executing a burn of 1 billion SHIB tokens. Despite these efforts, the SHIB price remains subdued at around $0.00001224, far below its all-time high. Recent months brought a 23% monthly gain, yet a 10% weekly drop and persistent bearish sentiment have left many investors unsatisfied.

Even with Shibarium and ShibOS partnerships in the UAE, the massive circulating supply—now over 589 trillion—has capped the price momentum. As a result, holders are increasingly exploring trending cryptocurrencies and next big crypto prospects, with many eyeing Layer Brett for its promise of higher returns and lower gas fees.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is attracting frustrated Shiba Inu holders

Frustration with Shiba Inu’s stagnant price and capped growth has led to a migration toward Layer Brett. The core appeal of Layer Brett lies in its fusion of Ethereum Layer 2 scalability and memecoin energy. While Shiba Inu faces high gas fees on Ethereum Layer 1, Layer Brett delivers near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees, making it a standout DeFi coin and low gas fee crypto option.

Early presale participants can buy LBRETT for just $0.0047 and stake for an industry-leading 4,000% APY. This gamified staking, coupled with the promise of a $1 million giveaway and NFT integrations, keeps the ecosystem vibrant and rewarding. As analysts project Ethereum Layer 2s to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Layer Brett leverages this momentum to offer a compelling staking crypto experience and best long-term crypto potential.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Presale, staking, and why it stands out

Layer Brett’s presale is live, accepting ETH, USDT, and BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet. The project’s transparent tokenomics cap total supply at 10 billion LBRETT tokens, with 30% allocated for presale and 25% for staking. Staking is simple and accessible, providing early backers with high-yield rewards and the ability to participate fully in the platform’s growth.

Unlike the original Brett, which launched on Base without meaningful utility, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance, scale, and user rewards. Its roadmap, culminating in DAO-based governance, ensures that the community remains at the project’s core. With decentralized control, no KYC, and full wallet custody, Layer Brett stands as a top DeFi token and next 100x meme coin candidate.

With a much smaller market cap than Shiba Inu, Layer Brett offers significantly greater upside as the next 100x altcoin.

Conclusion: Act now or miss the Layer Brett wave

The window to enter Layer Brett at presale pricing—and secure 4,000% staking APY—is closing fast. As Shiba Inu holders seek new horizons, Layer Brett delivers a scalable, community-first platform built for explosive growth. With its $1 million giveaway and Layer 2-powered rewards, this new altcoin may define the next crypto bull run.

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

