SHIB Consolidates Near Support Levels While Traders Rush Into Rollblock’s Casino Revenue Sharing Opportunity

Investors are watching closely as Shiba Inu, Rollblock and other tokens battle for attention in a market that feels like it could tip into a full-blown crypto bull run 2025.

Shiba Inu is holding near support, while Rollblock has already pulled in over $11.4 million in its presale. With momentum gathering, analysts suggest this is the type of project that could deliver 50x returns this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): Revenue Sharing That Rewards Long-Term Holders

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly become one of the top crypto projects that serious investors are eyeing. It has an edge that most other new altcoins to watch can’t match: a fully operational Web3 GambleFi platform already pulling in millions in volume.

From blackjack and poker to AI-powered immersive titles and sports betting, Rollblock is positioning itself as the future of blockchain entertainment.

The community is expanding at speed, with tutorials, UX updates, and fiat payment options all being rolled out to make onboarding simple. A recent update on X showed that the team is doubling down on user experience, onboarding, and mobile-first features.

Investors can see this is a product in motion, not just another whitepaper promise.

Highlights of Rollblock include:

Over $15 million in wagers placed across 12,000+ games and live sports prediction markets

30% of all GambleFi revenue used to buy back RBLK from the open market

60% of these tokens permanently burned to shrink the supply and support value

Staking rewards up to 30% APY for loyal holders

A regulated, audited, and fully transparent platform

Tokenomics are where Rollblock shines brightest. The total supply is hard capped at 1 billion tokens that can never be inflated.

Each week, 30% of revenue is recycled into buybacks, 60% of those bought tokens are burned forever to reduce the supply, and the other 40% funds generous staking payouts.

With over 82% of tokens already sold at $0.068, presale buyers are positioning themselves ahead of major exchange listings expected later this year.

To see Rollblock in action, Crypto Octo’s new video offers a lively walkthrough of how the GambleFi system works and why RBLK is attracting so much attention. https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

It’s not hard to see why Rollblock is being described as the next big crypto and one of the best crypto presale opportunities of the year. With its deflationary model and real revenue link, it looks more like an undervalued crypto gem than a speculative punt.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Consolidating Before A Breakout

Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001229 today. As such, Shiba Inu is holding steady near its support.

Analyst Pretty_Rodi summed it up perfectly: “The longer #SHIB consolidates and accumulates, the bigger the eventual breakout will be!”

In terms of Shiba Inu news, the project just rolled out new governance upgrades to give the community more control over the Shibarium ecosystem. Users and developers can now create proposals with three voting methods: staking, ERC-20 token voting, and quadratic voting to reduce whale dominance.

These changes could make Shiba Inu coin more attractive for developers and holders alike. If SHIB maintains its support here, traders may soon look for a sharp move upward in the SHIB price.

Quick Comparison

Token Price Market Cap Supply Revenue Share Presale Potential Rollblock $0.068 N/A (presale) 1B (hard cap) 30% buyback, 60% burn, 40% staking High (82% sold) Shiba Inu $0.00001229 $7.24B 589.5T None Established

Both tokens carry potential, but Rollblock stands out because it directly ties GambleFi revenue to holder rewards.

Why Rollblock Could Lead The Pack

Shiba Inu remains one of the best meme coins of all time, and its recent price action shows resilience. But Rollblock has what so many new crypto coins lack: a working product, a vibrant ecosystem, and a deflationary model designed to reward holders over time.

As the crypto news cycle fills with yet more hype, investors looking for the best crypto to invest in this year may find Rollblock to be the one with the most explosive upside potential.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post SHIB Consolidates Near Support Levels While Traders Rush Into Rollblock’s Casino Revenue Sharing Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.