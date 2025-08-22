SHIB Consolidates Near Support Levels While Traders Rush Into Rollblock’s Casino Revenue Sharing Opportunity

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 01:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.458-3.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239-1.35%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000608-2.56%
Wink
LIKE$0.011928+2.79%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002677+8.11%

Investors are watching closely as Shiba Inu, Rollblock and other tokens battle for attention in a market that feels like it could tip into a full-blown crypto bull run 2025.

Shiba Inu is holding near support, while Rollblock has already pulled in over $11.4 million in its presale. With momentum gathering, analysts suggest this is the type of project that could deliver 50x returns this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): Revenue Sharing That Rewards Long-Term Holders

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly become one of the top crypto projects that serious investors are eyeing. It has an edge that most other new altcoins to watch can’t match: a fully operational Web3 GambleFi platform already pulling in millions in volume.

From blackjack and poker to AI-powered immersive titles and sports betting, Rollblock is positioning itself as the future of blockchain entertainment.

The community is expanding at speed, with tutorials, UX updates, and fiat payment options all being rolled out to make onboarding simple. A recent update on X showed that the team is doubling down on user experience, onboarding, and mobile-first features. 

Investors can see this is a product in motion, not just another whitepaper promise.

Highlights of Rollblock include:

  • Over $15 million in wagers placed across 12,000+ games and live sports prediction markets

  • 30% of all GambleFi revenue used to buy back RBLK from the open market

  • 60% of these tokens permanently burned to shrink the supply and support value

  • Staking rewards up to 30% APY for loyal holders

  • A regulated, audited, and fully transparent platform

Tokenomics are where Rollblock shines brightest. The total supply is hard capped at 1 billion tokens that can never be inflated.

Each week, 30% of revenue is recycled into buybacks, 60% of those bought tokens are burned forever to reduce the supply, and the other 40% funds generous staking payouts.

With over 82% of tokens already sold at $0.068, presale buyers are positioning themselves ahead of major exchange listings expected later this year.

To see Rollblock in action, Crypto Octo’s new video offers a lively walkthrough of how the GambleFi system works and why RBLK is attracting so much attention. https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

It’s not hard to see why Rollblock is being described as the next big crypto and one of the best crypto presale opportunities of the year. With its deflationary model and real revenue link, it looks more like an undervalued crypto gem than a speculative punt.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Consolidating Before A Breakout

Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001229 today. As such, Shiba Inu is holding steady near its support.

Analyst Pretty_Rodi summed it up perfectly: “The longer #SHIB consolidates and accumulates, the bigger the eventual breakout will be!” 

In terms of Shiba Inu news, the project just rolled out new governance upgrades to give the community more control over the Shibarium ecosystem. Users and developers can now create proposals with three voting methods: staking, ERC-20 token voting, and quadratic voting to reduce whale dominance.

These changes could make Shiba Inu coin more attractive for developers and holders alike. If SHIB maintains its support here, traders may soon look for a sharp move upward in the SHIB price.

Quick Comparison

Token

Price

Market Cap

Supply

Revenue Share

Presale Potential

Rollblock

$0.068

N/A (presale)

1B (hard cap)

30% buyback, 60% burn, 40% staking

High (82% sold)

Shiba Inu

$0.00001229

$7.24B

589.5T

None

Established

Both tokens carry potential, but Rollblock stands out because it directly ties GambleFi revenue to holder rewards.

Why Rollblock Could Lead The Pack

Shiba Inu remains one of the best meme coins of all time, and its recent price action shows resilience. But Rollblock has what so many new crypto coins lack: a working product, a vibrant ecosystem, and a deflationary model designed to reward holders over time.

As the crypto news cycle fills with yet more hype, investors looking for the best crypto to invest in this year may find Rollblock to be the one with the most explosive upside potential.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post SHIB Consolidates Near Support Levels While Traders Rush Into Rollblock’s Casino Revenue Sharing Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project