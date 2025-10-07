SHIB Faces Bearish Pressure, Should Investors Consider WISD Instead?

The crypto market keeps expanding, but not every token is sharing equally in the upside. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most-watched community tokens from the 2021 meme wave, has been struggling under bearish pressure. Over the last 12 months, SHIB is down around 30%, raising questions about its staying power. Meanwhile, WISD, the native token of Crowdwisdom360, is in presale and aims to redefine how investors use information in crypto. Here’s a look at SHIB’s 2025 outlook and WISD’s ROI potential.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast

Shiba Inu started as a meme but has grown into a broader ecosystem: ShibaSwap (DEX), Shibarium (Layer 2), NFTs, and even integrations with select payment partners. These additions were intended to give SHIB staying power beyond hype alone.

Shib Inu Price Analysis

SHIB trades around $0.000012, with a market cap near $7 billion, keeping it in the top-20 range by size. That is about 30% lower than October 2024, when it traded near $0.000018. This decline reflects weaker meme sentiment and slow traction for Shibarium. The Meme Coin index is around 20% while the CMC 100 Index is up 69% during this period.

SHIB’s path in the remainder of 2025 will largely depend on:

The overall risk appetite in crypto, especially if Bitcoin breaks decisively higher.

in crypto, especially if Bitcoin breaks decisively higher. The adoption of Shibarium’s DeFi and gaming ecosystem.

A reasonable range for 2025 is $0.000011–$0.000014. If Bitcoin pushes above $120,000 and market sentiment improves, a move toward $0.000015–$0.00002 is possible. However, if risk appetite remains muted, SHIB could stay closer to the lower end of its range.

Long-term (2026–2028)

Sustained upside for SHIB depends on real adoption. If Shibarium achieves sticky use cases in DeFi and gaming, and the community remains active, SHIB could attempt $0.00005–$0.0001 over the next few years. Without that, SHIB risks drifting as a meme-origin asset, with performance tied almost entirely to community energy and broader liquidity cycles.

WISD ROI Analysis

Crowdwisdom360 has pioneered the first full-stack InfoFi platform on the Solana ecosystem by identifying true experts in the crowd and rewarding them. It utilizes this publicly available quantitative information for improved crypto discovery and investing through three pillars: a rating system, crowd-driven tools, and AI. Built for investors, by investors, and powered by $WISD, Crowdwisdom360 delivers the next generation of tools for shill-free investing.

What WISD powers (utility at a glance)

Access control: Unlock premium dashboards such as Screener360 , live trend charts, indices, and PortfolioIQ audits.

Unlock premium dashboards such as , live trend charts, indices, and audits. Rewards engine: Contributors are paid through Clone-to-Earn and Forecast-to-Earn when their calls or portfolios perform well.

Contributors are paid through and when their calls or portfolios perform well. Prediction arenas: Users stake WISD on forecasts; winners earn tokens when predictions are verified.

Users stake WISD on forecasts; winners earn tokens when predictions are verified. Governance: Token holders vote on proposals, index rebalancing, and reward distribution.

Current stage and comparables

WISD is still in presale but already tied to a live platform (with CoinMarketCap verification, functioning tools, and an active community). Importantly, WISD has been audited by Coinsult and Solidpass, confirming that the token cannot be minted, paused, or blacklisted thereby removing common centralization risks. The Presale aims to sell 60% of the tokens therefore taking a major step in Decentralization. Lastly the team is Doxxed, so safety and accountability of the platform is attributable.

In the emerging InfoFi category, peer project Kaito carries a market cap above $350 million, serving as a useful benchmark. By comparison, WISD’s presale valuation is only $2 million, leaving significant room for potential upside if adoption grows.

ROI view

If Crowdwisdom360 expands usage – scaling predictions and portfolios, boosting creator earnings, and driving governance participation, WISD could reasonably aim for a $100M–$200M market cap in its first adoption phase. From a $2M presale baseline, that implies a 50x–100x upside if execution and demand materialize. Short-term outcomes will depend on presale progress, listings, and user traction.

If Crowdwisdom360 evolves into a leading InfoFi hub, where verified insights guide both retail and institutional investors, network effects could push returns further. A 200x–500x scenario is possible in the longer term, provided the ecosystem succeeds in making its tools indispensable for investors.

Conclusion

Both SHIB and WISD represent opportunities, but in very different ways.

SHIB remains a community-driven meme token. Its ecosystem has expanded, but price action shows dependence on sentiment, with a 36% decline over the past year.

remains a community-driven meme token. Its ecosystem has expanded, but price action shows dependence on sentiment, with a 36% decline over the past year. WISD, in contrast, is the native token of Crowdwisdom360’s InfoFi platform. Backed by utility, governance, and rewards for accuracy, it offers investors exposure to a new model where information itself becomes finance.

For investors, SHIB provides meme exposure with potential spikes but high risk. WISD, though still in presale, offers structured utility and room for growth if adoption materializes.

Join the Crowdwisdom360 (WISD) Presale and Community