SHIB Price Crashes but Team Doesn't Give Up, Major Statement Says

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 04:00
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.99%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+1.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559+1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15437-0.57%
Top Shiba Inu executive has reacted to recent SHIB price crash
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01647-0.12%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/31 03:00
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04498+2.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.15431-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+0.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8204--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:24
Share

Trending News

More

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Wuhan Police Dismantle Fake Crypto Investment Gang, 30 Arrested

Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto