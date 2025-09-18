SHIB Price Drops as Leadership Concerns Grow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:13
Threshold
T$0.01728+3.47%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001334+2.61%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06935-24.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$57.7+4.33%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005126+1.38%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+53.00%
  • Shiba Inu investors uneasy as Kusama’s silence fuels leadership concerns.
  • SHIB slid 13% in three days, retracing from $0.00001484 to $0.00001305.
  • Shibarium exploit and Kusama’s absence have weighed on investor trust.

Shiba Inu investors are voicing concerns about the project’s long-term direction as leadership uncertainty and slow ecosystem progress erode confidence. 

The token, which rallied from its meme-coin origins to become the second-largest meme asset by market cap, counts more than 1.5 million holders worldwide. But as SHIB matures, the gap between early hype and current delivery has widened. 

The project’s transition into an “ecosystem coin” with spin-off projects and Shibarium, its layer-2 network, once raised expectations. Analysts now point to internal challenges as the main factor holding SHIB back from fulfilling that potential.

Kusama’s Silence Adds to Instability

Central to the debate is the role of Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous lead developer. Investors are concerned about the intermittent disappearance of the project’s lead developer, who repeatedly takes unannounced social media breaks. 

For instance, Kusama went silent on X for over a month before resurfacing this week amid growing speculation that he had abandoned the Shiba Inu project. 

Kusama returned shortly after the Shibarium bridge suffered an exploit worth around $3 million. However, he did not directly address the issue but only reassured Shiba Inu community members of his commitment to advancing the project. 

Although most community members didn’t complain about Kusama’s anonymity in the project’s initial stages, his recent behavior has raised concerns. Many are beginning to develop trust issues, particularly because nobody could reveal the SHIB developer’s identity for the past five years. He has conducted all communications under pseudonyms.

SHIB Price Action Reflects Sentiment Shift

Market reaction has mirrored the doubts. SHIB, which spiked 26% at the start of September, has since reversed. Over the last three days, the token dropped 13.34%, sliding from a local high of $0.00001484 to about $0.00001305 at press time.

Related: Shiba Inu Breakout Puts $0.000018 in Sight as Traders Test Key Resistance

The pullback highlights how leadership signals and project execution feed directly into price sentiment. Without clear guidance from Kusama and consistent delivery on Shibarium’s roadmap, traders see higher risk in sustaining earlier gains.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shiba-inu-leadership-concerns-shib-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why