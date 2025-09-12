SHIB Price Forecast amid LEASH V2 Migration — 200% Rally?

The SHIB price has started building upward momentum as it continues to trade above its accumulation base. Shiba Inu price currently stands at $0.00001306, with the chart setup projecting a potential 200% rally if key resistance levels are broken. Market conditions have often rewarded extended consolidation periods with sharp breakouts, and this current structure could mirror that behavior.

SHIB Price Action Shows Strength Building From Base Formation

The SHIB price has maintained its footing above the long-standing accumulation zone, suggesting that buyers continue to defend critical levels. With current value at $0.00001306, Shiba Inu price remains well within the accumulation range, a zone that has repeatedly served as the launchpad for major expansions.

The first explosive surge pushed SHIB price 842% higher, while the subsequent rally peaked at 384%, both initiated after lengthy consolidation. The current structure resembles an incoming rounded double-bottom, a pattern that often signals the potential for sharp upward expansions.

Resistance stands at $0.00002345, a level that has historically capped rallies, and breaching it could open the path to a 200% climb toward $0.000035. Sustaining strength above this key level would validate the projected breakout and align with prior cyclical behavior.

However, slipping below $0.000013 could push the token back into the deeper accumulation range, delaying any breakout. Therefore, the long-term Shiba Inu price outlook remains cautiously optimistic as this rounded double-bottom continues to form.

LEASH V2 Migration Gains Broader Network Relevance

SHIB/USDT 1-Week Chart (Source: TradingView)

Shiba Inu’s LEASH V2 migration has gained traction, reinforcing confidence in the ecosystem’s progressive roadmap. The migration follows a fixed ratio model that prevents new supply creation, while leftover tokens can be burned, ensuring scarcity is preserved.

Security has been emphasized through an independent audit by Hexens, with findings to be released alongside the mainnet rollout. The V2 contract introduces streamlined features, including ERC20Permit and ERC20Burnable, which enhance flexibility and reduce maintenance complexity.

Migration will proceed in three distinct phases, targeting self-custody holders, liquidity providers, and eventually cross-chain users. Additionally, cross-chain expansion is in motion, with Base and Solana expected to integrate alongside Ethereum.

The adoption of Chainlink’s CCIP framework further underscores the push for interoperability across networks. Altogether, this migration solidifies Shiba Inu’s long-term ambitions, ensuring resilience and broader reach across decentralized ecosystems.

Summary

The Shiba Inu price is aligning for a potential 200% rally as it approaches critical resistance. If price breaks above $0.00002345, the pathway toward $0.000035 becomes increasingly attainable. Alongside this technical setup, the LEASH V2 migration continues to strengthen the project’s ecosystem foundations.