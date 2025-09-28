SHIB Price Forecast: Why Shiba Inu Could Be Set To Fall Out Of The Crypto Top 50

But fast forward to 2025, and the once-fiery “Dogecoin killer” is looking more like a tired contender struggling to keep pace with fresher narratives and stronger tech.

The cracks are starting to show, from weak technicals to a fading utility story that no amount of memes can patch over. In this forecast, we’ll break down the two biggest red flags: technical weakness and bearish indicators alongside Shibarium setbacks and a fading utility narrative, and why they could push SHIB out of the crypto top 50.

Shiba Inu price forecast: From top dog to underdog

The SHIB price is starting to wobble, and the cracks are showing. Trading near $0.000018 with a $6.97B market cap in September 2025, SHIB has already slipped to #21. If support fails at $0.0000105–$0.000011, it could tumble below $6B and risk falling out of the crypto top 50.

The charts aren’t helping either. SHIB has slipped under its 50- and 100-day EMAs, while the 200-day looms like a ceiling at $0.000013–$0.000014. RSI sits in the 39–47 range, oversold, but without signs of life. A breakdown could send the SHIB price to fresh lows near $0.0000105, especially if Bitcoin’s volatility drags alts down.

Then there’s Shibarium, SHIB’s big “utility play.” But instead of shining, it’s stumbling. A $2.4M flash loan exploit in September dented confidence, with TVL sliding 15% to $350M. Burns remain slow against the massive supply, and team conflicts have cooled enthusiasm. In a market chasing AI and DeFi hybrids, SHIB feels dated.

Layer Brett wants a slice of ethereum’s $10 trillion future

By 2027, Ethereum Layer 2s are expected to handle over $10 trillion in transactions every single year, reshaping how crypto is used at scale. And right in the middle of this seismic shift is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme-born token that refuses to play small. Instead, it’s gearing up to ride the biggest wave Ethereum has ever seen, blending hype with real utility in a way few projects dare to attempt.

The platform processes transactions off-chain, cutting gas fees to nearly zero ($0.0001) while still benefiting from Ethereum’s security. That means near-instant trades and staking that feels effortless compared to the congestion of Layer 1. But Layer Brett isn’t just about speed, it’s about rewards. Holders can stake immediately through the dApp for yields hovering around 628%, powered by the efficiency of Layer 2 scaling.

To keep the ecosystem buzzing, Layer Brett adds a gamified twist with NFT integrations and reward incentives. Whether buying with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, users can stake in seconds. It’s fun, fast, and potentially lucrative, exactly the mix that has already pushed $LBRETT past thousands of eager holders.

Shiba Inu vs Layer Brett: From nostalgia to FOMO

Shiba Inu still carries name recognition, but its momentum is fading. The hype that once sent SHIB into the stratosphere has cooled, and its oversized supply plus ecosystem missteps make it harder for traders to see big near-term upside. For many, it feels like a project past its prime, still present, but no longer pushing boundaries.

Layer Brett, in contrast, feels like lightning in a bottle. It’s not just another meme token; it’s riding the explosive growth of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling. With $4M raised, 8,000+ holders, and soaring staking rewards, it’s drawing fresh capital daily. At $0.0058 per token, the upside potential is enormous, and missing this wave could mean missing the next 150x story.

