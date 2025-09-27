SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Global civil society organization Transparency International U.S. has urged lawmakers to reexamine some parts of the crypto market structure legislation. The bill is currently awaiting approval from Capitol Hill. The organization expressed its concerns about the legislation in a letter to U.S. Senator Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Charles Schumer. Transparency International's concerns are on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) and the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA). Transparency International sees risks posed by the RFIA bill The letter highlights the risks posed by the bills, with support from the Free Russia Foundation, Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition, and Nate Sibley, the director of the Hudson Institute's Kleptocracy Initiative. The parties want Congress to ensure that digital asset legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering and sanctions evasion, among other illicit activities. The organization argued that virtual assets are becoming the new tools for laundering the proceeds of corruption, including bribery and embezzlement. The letter cited the example of Tareck El Aissami, a Venezuelan official accused of embezzling state funds into digital assets and laundering them through U.S. crypto exchanges. "These blind spots in our crypto laws would give drug cartels, fentanyl traffickers, and corrupt regimes like Iran, North Korea, and Russia exactly what they need to anonymously move dirty money and fund their crimes." -Scott Greytak, Deputy Executive Director of Transparency International U.S. The organization's recommendations come in the wake of the recent market structure framework provided by Senate Democrats. The market structure framework highlights the need for stricter regulatory measures for cryptocurrencies. Democratic senators previously explained that the risks stemming from the high volatility of most digital assets pose a financial crisis under the RIFA. The newly appointed executive director of the President's Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, Patrick Witt, also called…