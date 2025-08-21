SHIB Token Burn Skyrockets While Ozak AI Presale Hits Record Volume Spike

In the evolving cryptocurrency space, a notable development has emerged with the sharp increase in SHIB token burns coinciding with an exceptional surge in the presale volume of Ozak AI. Although the burn rate of SHIB has gained some spotlight, the current performance of Ozak AI has achieved center stage, becoming one of the brightest altcoin initiatives supported by real-world utilization, quantifiable presale development, and confirmed token allocation.
With a focus on utility rather than hype, Ozak AI is getting recognition as a data-driven platform combining AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems. As of now, Ozak AI is being closely watched across multiple crypto platforms due to its structured roadmap and current presale figures.
Ozak AI is an artificial intelligence ecosystem designed to provide real-time predictive analytics, financial modeling, and enterprise-level data processing. The platform combines blockchain, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) and can be used to access data in a highly secure and decentralized way. The integration projects are meant to eliminate single points of failure and increase transparency in all its operations.
DePIN has a system with IPFS and blockchain to provide secure, distributed, and redundant data storage. The data is self-distributed within the different nodes and smart contracts provide access to them on the basis of the records made. OSN also enhances accuracy of data by accessing information through a number of ranged and hack-proof networks. This framework facilitates real-time accessibility that is critical to enterprise-level analytics and autonomous processing.
The Ozak Prediction Agent is central: the system makes prognoses independently of its own internal and external datasets to provide meaningful financial information. Such a process has placed Ozak AI as a potentially attractive option to investors when they are in search of practical applications and growth.
The ongoing Ozak AI presale has moved through four stages with clearly defined price increments. The first phase offered the $OZ token at $0.001. This increased to $0.002 in the second stage, followed by $0.003 in the third. Currently, the fourth phase is live at $0.005 per token. The fifth presale stage is expected to double the current rate to $0.01, representing a 900% gain from the initial entry point.
So far, 159 million $OZ tokens have been sold, generating $1.99 million in raised funds. These values confirm growing investor interest. Upon full presale completion, the listing target is set at $1 per token, which would represent a return of 19,900% from the $0.005 level.
In addition to presale growth, Ozak AI has launched a $1 million giveaway campaign. The promotion will reward 100 participants with a share of the prize pool. Entry requires holding at least $100 worth of OZ tokens. The initiative has driven increased user engagement and added to the platform’s transactional volume.
The total supply of $OZ tokens is capped at 10 billion. Ozak AI has allocated these tokens across five categories to ensure balanced ecosystem growth:
Supply is programmed using a deflationary model in order to maintain scarcity in the long run. Furthermore, the maximum decentralization objective is suitable, with 70 percent of the total supply dedicated to community and presale.
The security audit of the smart contract with its cooperation with Certik is conducted to improve the reliability of the system. The intended effect of the audit is to get rid of the vulnerabilities and increase trust in the involved participants and investors.
The increase in burn rate of SHIB has attracted short-term attention; however, the organized pre-sale, roadmap, and token distribution approach of Ozak AI exhibit long-term considerations. The continuous development of the project, its open financing, and the high level of AI capabilities only contribute to the stable support of the investors. The potential returns are projected clearly as the price rises to the value of $0.005 and even to $0.01 and ROI indicators are evident to scale the value up. Having a set listing price of $1, these numbers portray a unique possibility within the altcoin market.
