Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Traders Chase New RWA Presale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:37
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.44%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001307-6.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08968-9.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698-6.61%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-1.80%
Allo
RWA$0.005972+3.14%

After fairly long meme rallies, many Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traders are now rotating capital into presales that promise real utility and stable growth. One presale getting serious traction is Avalon X (AVLX). 

The Avalon X presale is currently in Stage 1 at $0.005 per token. Traders who were once hooked to Shiba Inu price and Dogecoin price spikes are increasingly buying Avalon X crypto to diversify into real estate-backed cryptocurrency options and capture potential upside before CEX listings. 

Why are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Traders Seeking Alternatives?

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin delivered massive returns in past cycles. However, recent on-chain data show more volatile funding rates and episodic liquidity for memecoins. As Shiba Inu price and Dogecoin price stabilize, retail capital is testing RWA crypto presales like Avalon X that combine real-world use with token mechanics designed to hold value. 

Moreover, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are not suitable for those looking to minimize risk in their investment portfolios. In this case, tokenized property cryptos, such as Avalon X, present asset-backed stability. 

Why is Avalon X Considered The Next Big Crypto 2025?

Avalon X markets AVLX coin as a utility token. It is, therefore, a real estate tokenization use case that gives special hospitality perks, staking yields, and exclusive membership benefits based on investment tiers. 

The project gets physical asset backing from Grupo Avalon, which lends it credibility. Moreover, the whitepaper reveals a fixed 2 billion supply and a 7% burn to reduce supply over time. 

A key reason why meme traders are comfortable locking AVLX before listings is its platform security. Trusted and reputable agencies like Certik have audited Avalon X. For investors who moved from SHIB or DOGE to RWA crypto presales, safety is a big concern. 

Moreover, the overall market is positive about Avalon X real estate crypto and other top RWA tokens of 2025 due to the increased institutional interest in recent years. 

Why Is Investing In Avalon X The Right Decision?

Avalon X is one of the top blockchain real estate projects for several key reasons: 

Low Cost: Stage 1 pricing at $0.005 lets traders gain exposure to AVLX coin without putting in massive capital. 

Marketing Strategy: Avalon X giveaways have gone viral because of the $1M crypto giveaway prize and the crypto townhouse giveaway. The fully deeded crypto townhouse is located in the gated Eco Avalon development. These offerings will help in generating presale funds as well. 

Real Utility: Avalon X is a crypto backed by real-world assets. It will not be as affected by market sentiment as memecoins are. Moreover, it creates value in the real world, which will help it generate sustainable demand.     

Should SHIB and DOGE Investors Switch to Avalon X?

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traders have long faced the problems of extreme volatility. The gains are there, but the risk is too high. 

Avalon X’s combination of real estate-backed cryptocurrency claims, CertiK-audited smart contracts, and low pricing makes it one of the best players among the RWA crypto projects 2025. 

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Dan is a seasoned wordsmith known for his sharp editorial insight, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for compelling storytelling.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/shiba-inu-and-dogecoin-traders-chase-new-rwa-presale-avalon-x-before-listings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision