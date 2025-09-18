Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Holders Beware, This New Meme Coin Is Tipped To 1000x In 2025

The meme coin race is heating up again, and while Shiba Inu and Pepe coin have dominated past cycles, early investors are now eyeing a new contender that’s creating major buzz. With Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction during its presale, some analysts are tipping it as the next big breakout, with bold projections of 1000x returns in 2025.

Here’s why SHIB and PEPE holders might want to pay attention.

Layer Brett

Shiba Inu: Established but slowing down

Shiba Inu, currently priced around $0.00001307, remains one of the most recognized meme coins in the market. It has evolved far beyond its meme roots, with an ecosystem that includes Shibarium, its own Layer 2 network, and additional tokens like BONE and LEASH.

Recent upgrades to Shibarium have improved transaction throughput and reduced gas fees. However, despite these improvements, SHIB’s growth has slowed. Much of the retail excitement that once pushed SHIB to a $40+ billion market cap has now cooled, and newer meme coins with fresher narratives are stealing attention.

While Shiba Inu still holds long-term potential, many believe its days of explosive 100x or 1000x gains are likely behind it, especially given its current market size and trading volume.

Pepe Coin: From viral fame to market reality

Pepe coin made waves in 2023, quickly rising to prominence on the back of meme culture and viral support across social media. Trading at around $0.00001087, it attracted a swarm of short-term traders looking to catch the next breakout in the meme coin scene.

However, PEPE hasn’t managed to hold onto that early momentum. With no clear roadmap or strong technical foundations, trading volume has tapered off over time. While it still carries nostalgia for early adopters and could benefit from a broader meme coin rally, a growing number of investors are now turning toward newer tokens with real utility and stronger long-term potential.

Layer Brett: New meme coin with real 2025 potential

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the new meme coin making waves, and analysts are already predicting a 1000x potential by 2025. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT isn’t just another copy-paste token. It features low gas fees, fast transactions, and smart contract functionality, all while keeping the viral energy of classic meme coins alive.

The ongoing presale, priced at $0.0058, has already raised over $3.7 million, with early backers jumping in due to its strong community engagement and powerful incentives. One of its standout features is a live staking system with around 700% APY, available through MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC required.

Unlike many meme coins that rely only on hype, Layer Brett has a full roadmap, including NFT integration, gamified staking, multichain support, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is also underway to boost social traction and reward early supporters.

This mix of meme coin branding with Ethereum Layer 2 utility makes LBRETT a rare breed, and a serious contender to outperform older meme tokens in the next bull cycle.

Final thought: SHIB and PEPE had their time, but LBRETT could be next

Shiba Inu and Pepe coin remain respected names in the meme coin space, but their explosive upside may be limited due to large market caps and declining retail engagement.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still early, and that’s what excites analysts. With a strong foundation, community-driven growth, and real tokenomics, LBRETT is being positioned as the meme coin to beat in 2025.

If you missed SHIB and PEPE early, Layer Brett might just be your second chance.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Layer Brett

