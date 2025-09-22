Remittix keeps popping up in trader conversations for one reason: it’s a needed solution and growing in credibility.

According to recent reports, the project’s wallet beta is now live, with real users testing its features, and the core team has undergone public security verification, a process that many early-stage projects often delay. For investors who love to get in before the rest of the market, NOW is the best time to act or miss the next 100x play.

Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction

Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu Coin trades near $0.0000131 after a rough week. Despite tight short-term ranges, Shiba Inu Coin continues to attract aggressive dip buyers seeking a breakout on favorable days. But that might not happen until there’s a clean push above local resistance to draw in momentum catalysts.

For a project without compelling use cases, Shiba Inu Coin would likely oscillate within a narrow band, rewarding disciplined entries and exits. Investors who time the Shiba Inu Coin will have to navigate through volatility.

Why Remittix Could Deliver The Next 100x Crypto Breakout

Remittix has established itself as an outlier, offering a payments system that transfers cryptocurrency to fiat bank accounts in over 30 countries. With the Remittix wallet beta now in the hands of the community for testing, the project continues to stand out from coins that promise future developments.

Additionally, security is ensured, with top-tier verification and a number one placement on a respected pre-launch leaderboard from Certik. The Remittix presale has also demonstrated fundraising strength, with over $26.3 million raised and more than 668 million RTX tokens sold. Two top-tier exchanges are already secured, and another is in view.

In Summary,

Remittix allows you to send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries, which makes daily payments possible without barriers.

Security worries are out with public verification by CertiK

The mobile-first wallet is in beta with live community testing and real-time FX conversion enabled

Early funding inflows are impressive, with more than $26.3 million raised and fast-rising adoption metrics.

While Shiba Inu Coin might continue to reward precise timing, for most experts, the crypto poised to outrun the feed with the next 100x crypto boom is Remittix.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

