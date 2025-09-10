Shiba Inu Coin Continues To Fall as Market Interest Shifts Toward Emerging Crypto Like Pepeto

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 04:00
shiba inu shib main Pepeto 2 1

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hovering around $0.0000125 after brief bounce attempts, with charts showing a retracement alongside thinner intraday activity. Traders cite range-bound chop and profit-taking as near-term drivers; despite a sizable community base, momentum has cooled. 

Pepeto, by contrast, is drawing attention for its utility-first design aimed at real payment use cases, and is seeing growing interest from both retail participants and institutional-facing partners.

Shiba Price Update

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is holding short-term support near $0.0000120, with resistance around $0.0000130. Trading is quiet and volumes are thin. A clear pickup in buy orders could keep Shiba Inu price above support; heavier selling would likely push it into lower ranges. Watch exchange order books and large-holder (“whale”) moves for early clues.

Pepeto 1

Source: TradingView / coinmarketcap

Why Shiba Inu Growth Is Limited

Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces clear structural headwinds: even after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin burned roughly 410 trillion SHIB in May 2021, the circulating float still sits near 590 trillion today, so a $0.01 target would imply about $5.9 trillion in value; meanwhile on-chain demand has cooled, with Shibarium daily transactions slipping from about 4.62 million (Jul 27, 2025) to roughly 624,140 (Aug 25, 2025); and ownership remains top-heavy, with the top 10 addresses recently holding ~62% of supply.

Together, those dynamics make sustained rallies harder and push many traders to look for utility-first launches like Pepeto instead.

Sources: CoinGecko • CoinDesk • Shibariumscan (stats) • TheMarketPeriodical (daily txs summary) • Santiment via The Crypto Basic • Shibburn

Why Market Interest Shifts Toward Pepeto

Pepeto (PEPETO) is the innovative meme coin with real utility: a zero-fee Exchange (PepetoSwap), a native cross-chain bridge, and ~232% staking APY that guarantee for early investors returns even before launch, live on Ethereum mainnet and backed by SolidProof and Coinsult audits. With transparent tokenomics (420T total supply), a presale price of $0.000000152, $6.6M+ committed, and a community already past 100,000, momentum is snowballing. Add Tier-1 listing chatter, whales quietly positioning, and more than 850 token already queueing to list on PepetoSwap, and you get the rare mix of liquidity + product + hype that turns attention into on-chain demand, before the window tightens.

Why Pepeto Could Be The Next 100x ?

  • Ethereum mainnet first: Pepeto runs directly on Ethereum (not an L2), addressing gas and liquidity friction with PepetoSwap (zero-fee DEX) and PepetoBridge (native cross-chain bridge).
  • Built-in token demand: Swaps on PepetoSwap are PEPETO-denominated, so trading activity naturally feeds ongoing buy pressure for the token.
  • Yield while waiting: Staking is live and capped at 30% of supply, giving holders rewards during the listing window and tightening circulating float.
  • Timing the market: The team is targeting a market-aware launch window, prioritizing liquidity and visibility over speed to support early performance.
  • Listing momentum: Tier-1 exchange interest is building, early allocations position first.

Conclusion

Shiba’s dip is a reminder that hype fades, execution doesn’t. Pepeto (PEPETO) has the rare mix of timing, focus, and community heat that turns a launch into a cycle-defining story. This is the project people talk about months later as the one that changed portfolios, the entry you brag about catching early.

If you’re done with dying meme coins, looking for an investment that can make some actual change in your portfolio, Pepeto is looks to be the best choice.

Disclaimer :  To buy PEPETO Tokens, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io/  As the listing gets closer, some are attempting to take advantage on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

