The question on every investor’s mind is whether Shiba Inu (SHIB) can reclaim its past glory. Price predictions for 2025 suggest modest gains, but analysts warn that the days of 500x returns are likely over. Meanwhile, Based Eggman ($GGs) has emerged as a presale contender with the structure and scarcity to deliver outsized growth. Both are ranked among the top memecoins to buy now, but experts argue $GGs has the sharper edge.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Presale Strength and Future Upside

At $0.006389 in presale with 389 million tokens, Based Eggman ($GGs) offers a low-entry opportunity with high upside potential. The project merges meme culture with streaming and gaming, ensuring its ecosystem drives demand beyond speculation. Investors can earn tokens in community-driven games, tip streamers in Based Eggman ($GGs), and use trading tools designed to track whale activity.

This combination makes $GGs more than hype—it’s a best crypto presale built to capture meme energy while offering real-world utility. Experts suggest that if adoption follows the current trajectory, $GGs has a clear path toward $1 long before Shiba Inu can get close.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Predictions for 2025

Shiba Inu’s current price near $0.000012 reflects its struggle to break resistance. Analysts predict SHIB could reach $0.00003 by late 2025, representing moderate gains for long-term holders. However, hitting the dream level of $0.01—or even $1—would require unprecedented market capitalization. This mathematical reality limits its potential upside compared to smaller presale coins.

Still, Shiba Inu remains relevant thanks to its huge community, exchange listings, and ongoing token burn programs. For conservative meme coin investors, SHIB remains a steady hold, but whales seeking new growth opportunities are branching into Based Eggman ($GGs).

Why Experts Say $GGs Could Outperform SHIB

Experts highlight three reasons why Based Eggman ($GGs) could outperform Shiba Inu crypto in the next cycle:

Smaller Supply: 389 million tokens create scarcity from launch.

389 million tokens create scarcity from launch. Broader Utility: Gaming, streaming, and meme integration generate organic demand.

Gaming, streaming, and meme integration generate organic demand. Early Access: Presale investors capture value before exchange listings.

These factors make $GGs a contender not just to follow SHIB’s footsteps, but to potentially lead the next meme coin wave.

Conclusion: Two Memecoins, One Clear Leader

Shiba Inu (SHIB) will remain a cultural anchor in crypto, but price predictions for 2025 show limited upside compared to new presale tokens.Based Eggman ($GGs) combines scarcity, utility, and early entry, positioning itself as one of the top cryptocurrencies to buy now. For investors weighing their next move, SHIB offers stability, but $GGs holds the potential for the explosive gains meme coin traders are chasing.

More details can be found on their official channels:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman