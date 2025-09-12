Shiba Inu Could Hit New ATH if This Happens

Shiba Inu maintains 0.19% market dominance with current $7.25 billion valuation

$100 trillion global crypto market could drive SHIB to $0.000322 price level

Multiple analysts have predicted similar targets between 2025 and 2035 timeframes

Shiba Inu could achieve a new all-time high if the global cryptocurrency market capitalization expands to $100 trillion while maintaining its current market share. The meme token currently holds 0.19% of the total crypto market valuation, creating a mathematical framework for potential price appreciation.

The broader cryptocurrency market has declined 1.36% over the past day to $3.81 trillion, affecting major assets including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu. While Bitcoin dropped 1.69% in 24 hours, SHIB lost 0.89% during the same period, bringing its market capitalization to $7.25 billion.

Mathematical Projections Based on Market Share

If Shiba Inu maintains its current 0.19% share of the total cryptocurrency market and global crypto valuations reach $100 trillion, SHIB’s market cap would expand from $7.25 billion to $190 billion. With a circulating supply of 589 trillion tokens, this valuation would translate to a unit price of $0.000322.

This projected price level would establish a new all-time high for SHIB, surpassing its previous peak achieved during the 2021 bull market. The calculation assumes that Shiba Inu retains its relative position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem as overall market values increase.

Several market analysts have independently projected similar price targets for Shiba Inu. Anonymous, a veteran trader in the crypto community, forecasted SHIB reaching $0.00032 during the fourth quarter of 2025, though this prediction relied primarily on anticipated market-wide bull run conditions.

CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem founder Himanshu Maradiya has speculated that SHIB could reach $0.0003 before the end of this year. This target aligns closely with the mathematical projection based on expanded market capitalization scenarios.

A Finder report compiled expert opinions suggesting $0.0003 as a realistic target for Shiba Inu between 2030 and 2035. This timeframe coincides with projections for when global cryptocurrency market capitalization might reach $100 trillion levels.

The analysis assumes static market share percentages, though cryptocurrency markets have historically shown volatile shifts in relative positioning. Factors including technological development, adoption rates, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics could alter SHIB’s market share before such expansion occurs.

While mathematical projections provide frameworks for potential outcomes, actual price performance depends on numerous unpredictable variables affecting both individual tokens and broader market conditions.