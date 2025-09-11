Shiba Inu Developers Clear Final Hurdle for LEASH v2 Migration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:05
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001297+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01437+12.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016754+4.61%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000536+2.09%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001102-8.54%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01715-9.68%

Shiba Inu developers said on Tuesday the long-delayed LEASH v2 migration will begin in the coming days after security firm Hexens signed off on the new token and its migration contract.

The approval closes months of uncertainty caused by a hidden flaw in the original LEASH code that undermined its fixed-supply design, as the team had earlier noted.

LEASH was initially marketed as a scarce asset. However, the contract included a rebase mechanism that could alter supply under certain conditions, even after developers claimed the keys were burned.

The contract retained a “hidden-in-plain-sight” control path, with pre-authorized proxies still able to trigger supply changes. The flaw dated back to 2020 and was eventually exploited, eroding confidence in what was supposed to be a hard-capped token – causing a 20% jump in token supply earlier this year.

The new version is intended to close that loophole permanently. Hexens, known for audits of Polygon zkEVM and LayerZero, examined both the LEASH v2 token and its migration system.

Developers said the contract cannot mint new tokens under any circumstances following the new fixes, and that the full supply of v2 has already been minted into a multisignature wallet.

During migration, v1 tokens will be locked or burned while v2 tokens are released from the multisig in proportion to each holder’s entitlement.

The redesign is based on OpenZeppelin ERC-20 libraries to keep the token simple and auditable. Any advanced features, such as privacy layers, would be added later through wrappers rather than changes to the base token.

SHIB prices are down 1% over the past 24 hours, in line with a flat broader crypto market

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/10/shiba-inu-developers-clear-final-hurdle-for-leash-v2-migration

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.17+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-10.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.49+3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001107-0.89%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11049+3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch