Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & Remittix Are Considered The Best Cryptos To Buy Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:37
While the crypto market continues to recover from the recent liquidation, investors are hunting for the best crypto to buy now ahead of Q4. On-chain metrics have reported a spike in capital rotation as investors continue to position in three altcoins considered the best cryptos to buy now. These three altcoins are Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Remittix. 

Although investors are positioning in the three, they are trying to determine which offers the best potential and should cover the largest percentage of their portfolio. Read on. 

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Leader Losing Reputation

Dogecoin is the undisputed pioneer of the meme coin sector. Although created as a joke, Dogecoin has inspired a whole movement after viral social hype and endorsements from popular figures.

Although Dogecoin appears to have reached its early explosive potential, it still retains its brand power, deep liquidity, and is listed on every major exchange with tight spreads. 

While investors are buying DOGE, they are doing so in small quantities, as it doesn’t appear to be the best crypto to buy now. Dogecoin is a well-established token with a market capitalization of over $32 billion, which tends to move more slowly. A 2x in Dogecoin has massive inflows, which is almost impossible.

Shiba Inu, The Fallen Meme Lord

Once regarded as the meme coin king, Shiba Inu has fallen from its throne. Although the ecosystem continues to operate and expand through Shibarium, a layer-2 blockchain, SHIB’s price momentum remains slow. 

Shiba Inu’s circulating supply remains large, as token burn has reduced. There are also rumors of possible decentralized exchange and metaverse plans. 

While SHIB is a good investment pick, it shouldn’t comprise a significant portion of your portfolio, as its potential is limited compared to smaller-cap projects like Remittix (RTX). 

Why Remittix Should Be Your Top Investment Pick For The ‘Best Crypto To Buy Now’

Designed as a PayFi platform, Remittix facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies, and offers real-time foreign exchange conversion. 

It is bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. 

Remittix Highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.
  • RTX is built for real-world utility and adoption.
  • Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/       

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-dogecoin-remittix-are-considered-the-best-cryptos-to-buy-now/

