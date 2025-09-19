The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by… The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by…

Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:02
According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames.

More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis. 

At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled.

Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak. 

Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data. 

Is there still hope for bulls?

Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances.

In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. 

The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge. 

A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses. 

So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by macro triggers, including a Fed rate cut.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001343.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-down-37-ytd-is-there-hope-for-bulls

